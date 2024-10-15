HIEMA NEWS RELEASE – FEMA APPROVES STATE REQUEST TO EXTEND TEMPORARY HOUSING ASSISTANCE FOR MAUI WILDFIRE SURVIVORS THROUGH FEBRUARY 2026

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KAUA

KEʻENA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

MAJOR GENERAL STEPHEN F. LOGAN

DIRECTOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

LUNA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA

JAMES DS. BARROS

ADMINISTRATOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

KAHU HOʻOMALU PŌULIA

FEMA APPROVES STATE REQUEST TO EXTEND TEMPORARY HOUSING ASSISTANCE FOR MAUI WILDFIRE SURVIVORS THROUGH FEBRUARY 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 2024-073

October 14, 2024

HONOLULU – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has officially approved a one-year extension of the Individuals and Households Programs (IHP) for the state of Hawaiʻi, providing crucial support to survivors of the devastating Maui wildfires. Under disaster declaration FEMA-4724-DR-HI, Financial Assistance and Direct Temporary Housing Assistance will now be available for an additional 12 months, concluding on February 10, 2026.

“On behalf of our state, I want to express my gratitude to FEMA for this favorable response to my administration’s request. The ongoing support FEMA and our other federal partners have provided has been crucial for the recovery of our people.” said Governor Josh Green, M.D. “I am reminded that when he visited Lahaina, President Joe Biden said he and his administration would be with our people for as long as it takes and we are humbly appreciative of that steadfast commitment.”

This extension reflects the recognition of the unprecedented challenges faced by the Maui community in the wake of the wildfires. Originally set to end on February 10, 2025, the enhanced support aims to offer both emotional and physical relief to survivors, allowing them more time to rebuild their lives and secure stable housing.

“We are grateful for FEMA’s swift action in approving our request to extend direct housing assistance,” said Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency Administrator James Barros. “This additional year of support is vital for our Maui survivors and will help our community recover and heal from this disaster.”

FEMA’s decision ensures that all previously approved Individual Assistance programs under the IHP will remain in effect throughout this extension period. The continued assistance includes FEMA’s direct housing assistance, financial housing assistance, and continued temporary housing assistance (rental assistance).

The state of Hawaiʻi and FEMA remain committed to working closely with local officials and stakeholders to facilitate a smooth transition for survivors as they navigate the recovery process. This extension is a testament to the ongoing collaboration and support necessary to rebuild the community and restore hope for those impacted.

To obtain more information on FEMA’s disaster housing assistance, please contact the FEMA HELPLINE at 1-800-621-3362.

###

Contact:

K ī ele kū Amundson

Communications Director

808-733-4300 Ext 522

Email: [email protected]