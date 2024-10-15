PHILIPPINES, October 15 - Press Release

October 15, 2024 STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON 143 FILIPINOS PARDONED IN UAE I join our President in extending heartfelt gratitude to United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his benevolent decision to grant pardon to 143 of our kababayans who have committed minor offenses. This act of compassion and understanding brings immense relief to the families of those pardoned and strengthens the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two nations. Maagang pamasko ito para sa 143 Filipinos at sa kanilang pamilya. Sa kanilang pag-uwi, hangad ko na mabiyayaan sila ng programa ng ating gobyerno para makabangon muli at maipagpatuloy ang kanilang paglaban sa mga hamon sa buhay kapiling ng kanilang mga mahal sa buhay at hindi na mangibang bansa pa. Dalawang beses din akong nakapagpauwi ng mahigit isangdaan na distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) mula sa iba't ibang bahagi ng UAE noong unang dalawang termino ko sa Senado kaya't alam ko kung gaano kahalaga ang pakikipagtulungan at suporta ng ating pamahalagaan para matulungan ang ating mga nangangailangang kababayan sa ibang bansa. We are deeply grateful to the UAE government for their kindness to the Filipino community and for upholding mercy and humanity. May this goodwill inspire further collaboration and mutual respect between our countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.