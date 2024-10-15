79% of the Businesses Have a Holistic SEO Approach to Rank Higher on Google and AI Search: GoodFirms Research

Rank Higher on Google & AI Search Engines

45.2% of the survey participants said the emergence of AI search will impact the dominance of Google.

Content quality and keyword optimization are the top SEO factors that can facilitate a holistic ranking approach.” — GoodFirms

WASHINGTON, WA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoodFirms, a universally renowned B2B ratings and reviews platform, released its recent survey research report - "How to Rank Higher on Google & AI Search Engines: An Actionable Framework and Holistic Approach." The survey aims to gather valuable insights on how businesses can improve their SEO strategies, be it for Google or for the latest AI-powered search engines.According to the survey, 83.6% of businesses have a dedicated SEO team, which clearly highlights the importance of SEO and its role in business growth. Survey participants also stated the top factors that influence the ranking or citation on a SERP as SEO techniques, type of content, frequency of posting content, marketing strategy, monitoring effectiveness, and social media presence.Adopting an E-E-A-T (Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness) approach has become essential in creating quality content that can help improve the SEO of a website, boosting its performance. GoodFirms survey stated that around 78.6% of the surveyed businesses believe they have a holistic SEO approach for Google and AI search engines. In comparison, only 21.4% of the companies are yet to adopt a holistic approach to improve their ranking.When questioned about the benefits of AI search engines like searchGPT 56.8% felt summarized answers as the top benefit of AI search engines, 42.2% mentioned conversational interaction, 34.1% said personalization, 26.4% felt that AI can give more relevant answers, and 19.3% indicated precise results.“AI search engines like SearchGPT have drawbacks, like any other technology, like they are limited to real-time content, error-prone, subject to bias, and vulnerable to security threats, and they can also be expensive,” mentioned a participant of GoodFirms Survey.When questioned about the potential impact of Search AI on SEO dynamics, 45.2% of them said that it will impact the dominance of established search engines like Google, while 40.2% of the businesses are unsure how it can impact the search engine, and 14.3% of participants believe that there will be no impact.GoodFirms concludes that marketers must be well-versed in traditional SEO while compliant with the basic principles of AI search engines.“Although Google's dominance among search engines is unlikely to change soon, additional factors can result in changing the SEO dynamics,” says GoodFirms.Key Findings:-- 91.9% of the survey participants consider blogs as the most effective type of content for improving website performance on Google.-- 92% of the surveyed businesses believe that following SEO techniques is a crucial factor to rank higher on Google or any AI search engines.-- Content quality and keyword optimization can help attain a holistic ranking approach.-- Nearly 79% of the businesses admit to having a holistic SEO approach.About Research:GoodFirms Survey- "How to Rank Higher on Google & AI Search Engines: An Actionable Framework and Holistic Approach" queried 810 businesses to explore how businesses work on improving their SEO strategies and to obtain views on the emergence of AI search engines and their impact on SEO dynamicsTo read and download more research articles by GoodFirms, click here If you wish to participate in GoodFirms' future research studies, register your name and company details with GoodFirms.GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C.-based B2B review and rating platform that delivers rich, original, and in-depth coverage of IT products and services to B2B service users. Both service seekers and service providers benefit from the reviews, ratings, and research insights delivered by GoodFirms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.