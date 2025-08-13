Ecommerce Platforms are Evolving with the Rise of AI-powered Agentic Shopping

eCommerce developers

AI agents are changing shopping forever by revolutionizing customer experience with the promise of effortless buying, boosting satisfaction and conversions.

With AI agents, there will be a rise in autonomous shopping providing a seamless, hands-free experience to customers.” — GoodFirms

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI-powered Agentic shopping is the new norm of ecommerce. Agentic shopping is intelligent and can deliver a seamless buying experience to the customers. It can handle every step of the buying process, from product discovery to cost comparison, personalized recommendations, and secure checkout. After all, in the ecommerce industry, the faster and smarter the delivery, the better the buyers' experiences. The demand for AI-powered agentic shopping is surging as younger shoppers are increasingly expecting instant, personalized and conversational buying experience.For these reasons, modern eCommerce companies are integrating AI-powered agentic shopping facilities into their platforms with the help of ecommerce development companies . The AI-powered agents are created to assist the customers through the entire buying process while streamlining operations for merchants. AI Agents with its intelligent algorithms helps the users by personalizing their search based on past purchases, browsing behaviour, seasonal trends,comparing and even purchasing the products on behalf of consumers. The AI agents for merchants can gather insights directly from customers, handle queries, optimize customer engagement and process orders instantly.“To be future ready, most of the businesses are adopting ecommerce development services to build and integrate smart AI agents for providing smooth interactive buying experience,” says GoodFirmsWhy is GoodFirms the best platform to find dedicated and experienced eCommerce developers?GoodFirms provides a great opportunity for service seekers to connect with the right eCommerce development partner. Throughout the year, GoodFirms conducts comprehensive research to accurately determine expert service providers to match the current demands of various industries. This list of eCommerce development companies curated by GoodFirms also includes companies specializing in Magento , Shopify, WooCommerce, BigCommerce, Prestashop, OpenCart, CS-Cart, Volusion, 3dCart etc.,.If you wish to partner with the best custom ecommerce development company, specializing in ecommerce development services, you can browse the list. Top companies like League Design Agency are already listed by GoodFirms for providing some of the best eCommerce design and development services.If you wish to get listed and gain more visibility, do not hesitate to register at GoodFirms. Here, reviews from authentic users can help you reach the highest placement among the best service providers and grab the attention of potential prospects for better business growth.About GoodFirms:GoodFirms is the most trusted B2B review and rating platform helping buyers make informed decisions through its detailed insights into IT companies and software solutions. The platform assists participating companies and software vendors boost user acquisition, market share, and brand visibility. GoodFirms currently features 130,000+ companies & software, 70,000+ verified reviews, and 2500+ validated surveys and resources.

