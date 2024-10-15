Active Club Program grants boost local clubs and support members

Release date: 15/10/24

Active recreation, sport and recreational fishing clubs are invited to apply for their share of more than $1.3 million to fund programs and equipment that will boost physical activity levels among South Australians.

In Round 53 of the Active Club Program, clubs are eligible to receive up to $3,000 to cover the cost of essential sporting equipment, uniforms, and other resources that will enable participation and allow community members to stay active.

The latest round of the State Government’s Active Club Program funding will also allow eligible clubs to cover the costs of club memberships of community members who are experiencing hardship.

Clubs are also being encouraged to utilise their funding to help break down barriers around menstruation that can impact female participation in physical activity.

Clubs can apply to utilise their funding for period products, flexible uniform offerings, menstrual health training and menstrual health resources.

Through encouraging conversations about menstruation and raising awareness at clubs, outdated attitudes or a reluctance to talk about periods can be shifted.

Applications close Tuesday 26 November 2024. For more information on the application process please visit: https://www.orsr.sa.gov.au/grants/active-club-program.

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

We want clubs across our state to have the equipment they need to include people in sport and programs in place that help them build great cultures that welcome all.

Financial hardship should never be a roadblock to South Australians being able to participate in their local sporting clubs and live an active, healthy lifestyle and women should never feel inhibited or self-conscious about participating in the sport they love because of their period.

Through this grant program, we are encouraging clubs to think about actions they can take to break stigma around periods and we are helping make things a bit easier financially for people needing a hand to be involved.

I am very pleased to invite the many excellent clubs across our state to apply for these grants that will allow more South Australians to experience the social, health and lifestyle benefits hardworking volunteers ensure are offered.

Attributable to Rhiannon Pearce

Our local sporting clubs play a pivotal role in helping to achieve strong, connected communities.

We want to see more South Australians enjoying the many benefits associated with being active – be it physical, mental or emotional – and the Active Club Program plays an important role in helping to achieve this.

Through this program, we are helping to break down the barriers to participation faced by South Australian’s by empowering local sporting clubs to fulfill locally felt needs.