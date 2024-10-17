The Endo Shop Launches the Ultimate Post-Surgery Care Box for sufferers of Endometriosis

The Ultimate Post Surgery Care Box

The mother-daughter duo behind The Endo Shop, have just unveiled their latest offering: the Ultimate Post-Surgery Care Box designed for endo surgery recovery.

GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mother-daughter duo behind The Endo Shop, Katrina and Natalia Sanguigno, have just unveiled their latest offering: the Ultimate Post-Surgery Care Box. This thoughtfully curated care box is designed to support those recovering from surgery for Endometriosis, PCOS, and other related reproductive illnesses and health challenges.

“We wanted to help people navigate their Endometriosis and reproductive journey, which is why we launched The Endo Shop last November,” says Katrina. “We know firsthand how overwhelming a chronic illness diagnosis can be, especially when you’re unsure of what to buy or where to begin. Our goal is to be the one-stop shop for non-medicated self-care products and care boxes to provide relief and a little bit of happiness to anyone suffering from these illnesses.”

With a personal history of multiple Endometriosis surgeries and IVF, Katrina and Natalia have carefully selected essential items for post-surgery recovery. This new care box aims to make the healing process as smooth and comfortable as possible.

“There’s never been a surgery recovery box like this,” says Natalia. “It’s packed with products created by women who’ve been on the same journey. We’re proud to bring this much-needed resource to our endo community.”

What’s Inside the Ultimate Post-Surgery Care Box?

• Kosi Snuggle: Say goodbye to shoulder gas pain with this cozy must-have.

• My Recovery Blanket: Wrap yourself in plush comfort during recovery.

• Sleep in Style: Choose a sleep tee and socks that match your vibe, plus Breezy Body period panties—soft, seamless, leak-proof, and breathable.

• Pamper Yourself: Indulge in Lula Self-Warming Eye Masks, Lula Body Patches, and a soothing Sleep Mist with pure essential oils.

• Heal and Relax: Keep scars at bay with Belly Bands natural scar cream, and unwind with Cloud Nine Collagen Sleep Tea—perfect for a restorative nightcap.

• Document Your Journey: Reflect and track your recovery in the Elevate Wellness Journal.

Valued at over AU$350, the Ultimate Post-Surgery Care Box is available for AU$279

About The Endo Shop

Founded by Katrina and Natalia Sanguigno, The Endo Shop is an Australian-based online store offering a wide range of non-medicated self-care products for people managing Endometriosis, PCOS, and related conditions. From pain relief devices to curated care boxes, The Endo Shop is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those on their wellness journey with worldwide shipping available.

“Our family’s experience with Endometriosis spans three generations, and we know how tough it is to navigate this journey,” says Katrina. “We’re here to make it easier for others by offering a variety of products we’ve personally tried, tested, and loved.”

Natalia, diagnosed with stage 3 Endometriosis in early 2023, has undergone two rounds of IVF for egg preservation. After finding little support or guidance available for young women like her, the idea for The Endo Shop was born. “We realized there wasn’t a place where people could find everything, they need to manage their Endo symptoms,” Natalia shares. “So, we decided to create it.”

With a focus on supporting women in business, especially those within the Endo and PCOS community, The Endo Shop is committed to being a trusted resource in the fight for better health and wellness for sufferers of endometriosis and related illnesses.

$2.00 from every purchase is donated to Endo Articles, a charity that supports young people living with endometriosis.

