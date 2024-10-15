Pottawatomie County Justice Center

Hours

Monday – Friday

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Address

Jefferson County District Court

300 Jefferson St., PO Box 327

Oskaloosa, KS 66066 785-863-2461

Fax: 785-863-2369

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.