Elder Care Services And Assistive Devices Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Elder Care Services And Assistive Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The elder care services and assistive devices market has shown strong growth, rising from $789.53 billion in 2023 to $841.65 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.6%. This growth is supported by increased life expectancy, a shift towards home-based care, rising cases of chronic diseases, changing societal attitudes, and personalized care models.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Elder Care Services And Assistive Devices Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The elder care services and assistive devices market is expected to grow significantly, reaching $1,093.47 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.8%. Growth is attributed to preventive care focus, mental health awareness, collaborative care, government initiatives, and a growing aging population. Key trends include home care advancements, smart home technology, telehealth, person-centered care models, and advances in hearing and visual aid technologies.

Growth Driver of The Elder Care Services And Assistive Devices Market

The rising demand for assistive living technologies is expected to boost the elder care services and assistive devices market. As the aging population grows and chronic conditions become more prevalent, there is a higher demand for technologies that promote independence, safety, and communication for seniors.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Elder Care Services And Assistive Devices Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the elder care services and assistive devices market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stryker Corporation, Sonova Holding AG, Sunrise Senior Living, Life Care Centers of America Inc., Brookdale Senior Living Inc., GN Store Nord A/S, Amedisys Inc., LHC Group Inc., Atria Senior Living Inc., Cochlear Limited, Extendicare Inc., Invacare Corporation, Oticon A/S, Genesis HealthCare Co., Sunrise Medical Inc., Permobil AB, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Five Star Senior Living, Tobii Dynavox AB, Inclusive Technology Ltd., Living Assistance Services Inc., Jabbla, Blue Chip Medical Products Inc

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Elder Care Services And Assistive Devices Market Size?

Major companies in the elder care services and assistive devices market are innovating intelligent care services, including AI-based cognitive care, to improve care quality, patient outcomes, and personalized support for the elderly. This AI-driven cognitive care monitors cognitive health, offers personalized assistance, provides companionship, manages health needs, and ensures safety for seniors.

How Is The Global Elder Care Services And Assistive Devices Market Segmented?

1) By Offering: Services, Assisted Devices, Living Aids, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety Equipment, Other Offerings

2) By Funding: Private, Public

3) By End User: Hospitals, Homecare Settings, Nursing Homes, Rehabilitation Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Elder Care Services And Assistive Devices Market

North America was the largest region in the elder care services and assistive devices market in 2023. The regions covered in the elder care services and assistive devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Elder Care Services And Assistive Devices Market Definition

Elder care services and assistive devices encompass a range of support systems and equipment tailored to assist older adults with their daily activities and health needs. The main objective of these services and devices is to empower seniors to live independently and comfortably while ensuring their health needs are continuously monitored and addressed.

Elder Care Services And Assistive Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global elder care services and assistive devices market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Elder Care Services And Assistive Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on elder care services and assistive devices market size, drivers and trends, market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

