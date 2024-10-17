The 32nd Annual CAST-USA Conference and 2024 Global Innovation Summit Concluded with International Collaboration.

leaders from the global academic, technological, and industrial sectors to promote global scientific and technological innovation several recognized Asian scientists for their outstanding contributions to global technological innovation highlighting the power of the next generation in driving scientific innovation

Department of Global Strategy and Intelligence Studies at Hanyang University emphasizes the importance of nurturing the next generation of innovators.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 32nd Annual Conference of the Chinese Association for Science and Technology, USA (CAST-USA) and the 2024 Global Innovation Summit concluded successfully on October 12, 2024, in San Diego, California. The Department of Global Strategy and Intelligence Studies at Hanyang University in South Korea collaborated with CAST-USA to emphasize the importance of nurturing the next generation of innovators through international cooperation. This landmark event brought together top leaders from the global academic, technological, and industrial sectors to promote scientific innovation, explore cutting-edge advancements, and foster international collaboration.Celebrating Global PartnershipsJoe LaCava, President of the San Diego City Council, recognized CAST-USA and its global partners for their substantial contributions to advancing science, fostering cultural integration, and promoting international cooperation over 32 years. In recognition of these efforts, Allison Apfeld, representative of Congressman Scott Peters, presented CAST-USA with a Proclamation, officially declaring October 12 as "CAST-USA Day."Keynote Addresses Highlighting Global InnovationThe conference opened with a keynote speech by Dr. Vicky Huang, President of CAST-USA. She reviewed the association's 32-year history and emphasized the importance of scientific and technological innovation through global cooperation. Co-chair Dr. Deli Wang hosted the morning's academic keynote presentations. Notable speakers included:Nobel Laureate Dr. Kurt Wüthrich shared insights from his six decades of scientific research and his journey to the Nobel Prize.Dr. Shu Chien from UC San Diego delivered an inspiring speech on biomedical engineering breakthroughs.Dr. Peidong Yang from UC Berkeley and Dr. Yi Cui from Stanford University discussed their latest findings on nanotechnology and clean energy.Dr. Thomas Hou from Caltech presented his recent developments on the Navier-Stokes equations.Honoring Excellence and International CollaborationThe conference recognized several scientists for their outstanding contributions to global technological innovation:Dr. Thomas Hou received the "Outstanding Scientist Award."Dr. Peidong Yang was honored with the "Scientist and Innovation Award."Dr. Yi Cui received the "Outstanding Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award."Dr. Sheng Xu and Dr. Bozhi Tian were awarded the "Rising Star Award."Dr. Shu Chien presented the awards alongside Dr. Huang, emphasizing the global impact of collaborative scientific efforts.Dynamic Forums and Collaborative DiscussionsAdvances in Artificial Intelligence Research Forum featured a panel of distinguished experts chaired by Dr. Yu Bai, Director of the Joint Research Laboratory for Intelligent Computing, with Dr. Yajie Zhao, Director of the Visual and Graphics Lab at the University of Southern California, Dr. Weian Zhao of UC Irvine, Dr. Chen Li of UC Irvine, Dr. Bo Yuan of Rutgers University, Dr. Rose Yu of UC San Diego, Dr. Andrew Zhang, CEO of Alpha AI, Dr. Yongbin Wei, VP at Qualcomm with expertise in wireless communications, Dr. Shuxue Quan of Samsung Research America, and Dr. Jianfeng Jeff Ren of Google. They showcased their advancements in artificial intelligence research.Advances in Energy, Materials, and Environment Forum was chaired by Dr. Ruifeng Ray Liang, Professor and Vice President of CAST-USA. The forum featured experts, including Dr. Ping Liu of UC San Diego, Dr. Sheng Xu of UC San Diego, Dr. Zheng Chen of UC San Diego, Dr. Bolin Liao of UC Santa Barbara, Dr. Yangying Zhu of UC Santa Barbara, Dr. Zhu Liu of Tsinghua University and Harvard University, and Dr. Yong Yan of San Diego State University. They presented cutting-edge advancements in energy, materials, and environmental research.Life Science & Technology Forum featured leading experts in biomedical research and technology. Chaired by Ms. Jiawei Tang and co-chaired by Dr. Y. Andrew Wang, the forum included Dr. Yu-Hwa Lo (UC San Diego) on biomedical devices, Dr. Bozhi Tian (University of Chicago) on optoelectronic drugs, Dr. Jack Jiagang Zhao (Sightstream Biotherapeutics) on regenerative medicine, Dr. Baofa Yu, oncologist and founder of Baofa Cancer Hospitals, Dr. Gen-Sheng Feng (UC San Diego) on liver cancer research, and Dr. Nianwei Lin (iXCells Biotechnologies) on preclinical drug discovery.Overseas Expansion and Development of Enterprises Forum featured industry leaders discussing global business strategies. Chaired by Dr. Haigang Chen of HP and co-organized by GAO LAW, speakers included Attorney Tom Tong (Locke Lord LLP), Mr. Daniel Haiming Chang (AEM, Inc.), Sarah Long (aerospace entrepreneur), Dr. Sheng Ye (MaxLinear Inc.), and Yan Gao (Gao Law Firm).Global Startup Innovation Competition and STEAM Initiatives, chaired by Dr. Adam Wu, founder of Martian Science and President of the Chinese-American Science & Technology Association in San Diego, the competition included judges such as Jeff Draa (Grolltex Inc.), Carolin Ren (medical researcher and entrepreneur), Jun Zhang (China-Europe Capital), Ted Hou (Berkeley Catalyst Fund), Feng Dang (Stone Pine Venture Capital), Ning Li (Gaorong Capital), Tao Jing (Dawu Venture Capital), Bin Ouyang (Young Green Tech), Jie Song (Sony), and Liuning He (MIT Chinese Entrepreneurs Organization). This event provided a platform for startups to showcase their ideas to leading investors and industry experts.Ms. Susan Jiang from the University of California, Irvine, and Mr. Alex Pan from the University of Southern California, who hosted the dialogue with Nobel Laureate Dr. Kurt Wüthrich and the faculty from Hanyang University, highlighted the power of the next generation in driving scientific innovation. International Youth STEAM Competition and SD-San Diego STEM APP Innovators Challenge Winner Release Event was organized by CAST-SD Youth Club and Grace Christian School with featured speakers Mr. Richard Suttie, Dr. Yu Meng, Dr. Linda Shi, Mr. Charles Wang, Dr. Yan Yang, Mr. Eddie Park, Dr. Gene Shi and Mrs. Chen Zhanqi. The Dean of Education College of National Tsing Hua University, Dr. Fu-Yuan Chiu, highlighted the importance of Curriculum Design and Personalized Education in the Era of AI.Looking Ahead: A Future of Collaborative InnovationAt the closing ceremony, Dr. Xiaochun Zhang, Chairman of the CAST-USA Board, summarized the conference’s achievements and looked ahead to the future. The summit was also supported by CorDx owned by Yu Feng Li with local media, the Los Angeles Post. Many summit volunteers from CAST-USA’s regional chapters, including the Los Angeles Chapter and the San Diego Chapter, were engineers, PhDs, researchers, their families , and nearly 400 prominent Asian-American scientists across the Pacific, ensuring the success of the annual gathering.

