Building the Future of Appliance Intelligence: How Source7 is Leading the Way

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Source7 is a data company whose goal is to become the default source for structured product data and risk insights on common appliances and major mechanical systems (like HVAC & water heaters) for homes across America. In fact, Source7’s ultimate goal is to have data on products inside every home in America, with an impressive 95% of U.S. home appliances already covered in their dataset. By 2025, Source7 is projected to add well more than 10 million more households to its coverage.According to the company’s co-founder and Chairman, Lyle Donan, “It’s amazing that every day we rely on dishwashers, water heaters, refrigerators and more in almost every home in America, and yet we make knee-jerk or at best educated guesses on whether we should repair them or replace them when they break. In today's data-driven world, it's unreasonable to rely solely on gut feelings when deciding whether to repair or replace an appliance. Accurate data should guide us towards informed decisions, including anticipating failures and making financially sound choices for future replacements. This data can also help us select appliances that align with our personal and financial needs.”Lyle goes on to share, “Our goal is to make appliance data widely accessible. We want to make this valuable resource accessible to everyone, from consumers to manufacturers, warranty providers, and more. Just like there's only one CarFax for auto information, we believe there should be a single, trusted source for appliance data. That's why we're building Source7: a collaborative database that benefits everyone. To achieve this, we're making our data easy to access and affordable, even free in some cases. By empowering users with accurate, actionable data, we're revolutionizing the way industries approach appliance management and decision-making.”

