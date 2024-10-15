iFlex Stretch Studios Awards 13 Franchise Licenses in North Florida & Savannah, GA

Increases Awarded License Total to 218

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- iFlex Stretch Studios – the latest concept from the founders of The Joint Chiropractic, one of the top health and wellness franchising success stories in recent decades, announced today a regional development agreement with successful entrepreneurs Hemant Patel & Darshan Patel, who will develop 13 locations in the North Florida region from Jacksonville to Daytona, including Savannah, GAHemant and Darshan are both seasoned entrepreneurs with a history of creating and operating businesses including physical therapy clinics, hotel franchises, and a franchised community retail pharmacy service – all businesses that benefit communities and providing meaningful career opportunities to people who live there. With iFlex, those opportunities will take the form of business ownership through franchising.“I am really excited to join the iFlex Franchise Family, and l am looking forward to growing our business in the North Florida area where we have other businesses. I encourage everyone to become an iFlex member & move better,” said Hemant. “For the people in the Jacksonville area, I’m happy to report the first iFlex location is already in the works,” he added.“Hemant & Darshan are a perfect fit for iFlex, because, like us, their mission is improving people’s lives. That goes for their customers as well as the franchisees they will bring on board and support in their success,” said Lyle Myers, iFlex Chief Development Officer.Darshan also added, “We were attracted to iFlex Stretch Studios because of their expert-assisted stretching program that will enhance your flexibility, relieve pain, and find ultimate relaxation.”“For people new to the idea of assisted stretching, iFlex will be an education on how to extend what we call Activespan™, said Josh Reed, iFlex’s CEO. “We’ve all heard of the term lifespan, and having a long lifespan is a worthy goal. But to remain active, doing what you enjoy, Activespan is what matters, and assisted stretching has been proven to keep people in the game longer, no matter their age or what that game is,” Reed added. “It's true, science has shown that assisted stretching can enhance flexibility and strength, minimize exercise recovery time, release tension, and improve neurological control during a variety of activities. All this adds up to feeling better and staying active longer.”iFlex now has 218 locations in development through regional developers in Virginia, Texas, Florida, California, Arizona, Utah/Idaho and Indiana. Anyone seeking business opportunities in the wellness space can learn more about iFlex on the company’s website, www.iflexfranchise.com About iFlexBased in Scottsdale, Arizona, iFlex is an assisted stretching concept created by the innovators who founded The Joint Chiropractic, one of the nation’s leading networks of affordable chiropractic care, which has grown to 800-plus locations. With iFlex, the same team is bringing to market scientifically based and clinically proven professional stretching affordably and conveniently. Regional development and studio ownership opportunities are available. For more information, visit www.iflexfranchise.com ###© 2023 iFlex Franchise. iFlex and ActiveSpan are trademarks of iFlex Franchise. Some of the brand names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies and are used for identification purposes only.

