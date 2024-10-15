Gonzaga Symphony to Open Season Oct. 14 with Guest Soloist Dawn Wolski

The Gonzaga Symphony Orchestra will open its new season with performances of Dvořák’s powerful and dramatic New World Symphony and virtuoso French Songs and Arias by Delibes, Massenet, Chabrier, Messager and Dell’acqua.

The performance is Monday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center on the Gonzaga campus.

Joining the Gonzaga Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Kevin Hekmatpanah, will be guest soloist Dawn Wolski, an outstanding soprano whose performances have been called “musically compelling” and delivered “with a divine, velvety tone.”

Wolski has performed over two dozen opera roles, many concerts and been featured on television programs in Europe, China and across the United States. She’s performed with the London Symphony, Boston Symphony, National Symphony and Cincinnati Symphony, and shared stages with the diverse likes of Julie Andrews, Wynonna Judd and Chris Isaak.

Closer to home, Wolski can be heard and seen on the Spokane Symphony’s 2021 video recording of Mahler’s Symphony No. 4, and performed both Hansel’s Messiah and Mozart’s Exultate, Jubilate this past season. Wolski enjoys working in intimate settings, including a series of in-home recitals with maestro Eckart Preu, former music director of the Spokane Symphony. In spring 2025 she’ll be the featured soloist in a performance of Haydn’s Die Schöpfung (The Creation). She currently serves on the voice faculty of both Gonzaga University and Eastern Washington University.

For more information about this or other Gonzaga Music Department concerts, please call 509-313-6733 or visit the orchestra’s website.

The Gonzaga Symphony Orchestra with guest soloist Dawn Wolski perform on Monday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. DeSmet Ave. Tickets are $18-$24, or $5 for those with Gonzaga ID, and available via the Gonzaga University Ticket Center or at the Myrtle Woldson box office, open noon-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

