Chair File: Advancing Collaborative Efforts That Improve Community Health

Hospitals and health systems build effective community partnerships by aligning with and addressing community health priorities and authentically engaging local leaders and residents to collaborate in this work. From free health screenings to food pharmacies to investing in affordable housing and child care — when hospitals and health systems partner with communities, we can build a healthier future together.

The AHA has a long history of supporting and building on this work. The Hospital Community Collaborative, launched in 2018, now offers an online learning lab designed for hospital-based community health teams and their partnering organizations. The HCC curriculum — available at no cost — comprises six-modules that individuals and teams can move through at their own pace, with opportunities for peer-to-peer engagement and virtual coaching. The modules guide teams in many areas including:

Navigating the complexities of building a partnership.

Defining roles and responsibilities.

Understanding where the partnering organizations are — or are not — aligned.

Developing dashboards to track progress.

Creating a plan for governance.

Communicating the impact to stakeholders through compelling storytelling.

The new HCC Academy offers specialized workshops for individuals and teams looking for guided collaboration, strategy and communication tactics for their partnership work aimed to improve community health. Virtual workshops on Oct. 23 and 30 will focus on leveraging community data and sharpening storytelling skills.

Visit AHA.org to learn more about the HCC. You’ll find inspiring examples of how hospitals have used HCC tools and resources to advance collaborative efforts that improve community health and advance health equity. AHA’s Benefits to Communities webpage highlights more examples and resources about how hospitals and health systems support their communities.

Hospitals are deeply woven into the fabric of our communities. Whether rural or urban, small or large, every hospital and health system is advancing health through clinical practice, education and community partnerships. The AHA is proud to be a part of strengthening hospital-community partnerships to help ensure a healthier future for all.