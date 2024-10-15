ClearGov Named NACo EDGE Partner With The Kansas Association Of Counties

The partnership expands access to the company's innovative budgeting solutions to Kansas counties looking to modernize their budgeting process.

In today's complex fiscal landscape, Kansas counties are looking for innovative tools to streamline their budgeting processes and improve transparency.” — Bruce Chladny, Executive Director of the Kansas Association of Counties

MAYNARD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearGov, the leading budgeting and planning solutions provider for local governments and schools, has been recognized as a NACo EDGE partner with the Kansas Association of Counties (KAC).The Kansas Association of Counties' mission is to advance effective, responsive county government in Kansas. Founded in 1975 as an instrumentality of its member counties, KAC serves county governments through legislative representation, technical assistance, leadership, and professional education.ClearGov is already helping multiple counties in Kansas improve their budgeting process. This partnership will increase their exposure and enable the company to help even more of the state's 105 counties looking to modernize their processes. Additionally, ClearGov has an exclusive partnership with NACo (National Association of Counties) and several other state associations as the organizations' preferred budgeting solution.KAC is also partnered with other NACo EDGE programs, including Nationwide, the NACo High-Performance Leadership Academy, and three+one, which further highlights the value of such partnerships in providing solutions to county governments.ClearGov's comprehensive Budget Cycle Management suite automates and simplifies the entire budget process, from budget creation and approval to visual elements and publishing on public-facing communication tools that are ADA-optimized to ensure accessibility for all citizens. The cloud software eliminates error-prone spreadsheets, increases collaboration, provides full transparency, and saves government and finance teams countless hours annually."In today's complex fiscal landscape, Kansas counties are looking for innovative tools to streamline their budgeting processes and improve transparency. Our partnership with ClearGov offers our members access to cutting-edge budgeting technology that not only simplifies their work but also aligns perfectly with our goal of fostering efficient, accountable county governance. We're excited to see how this collaboration will empower our counties to better serve their communities," said Bruce Chladny, Executive Director of the Kansas Association of Counties."At ClearGov, we recognize the unique challenges faced by county governments in managing and communicating their financial data. Our partnership with the Kansas Association of Counties represents a significant step towards our shared goal of modernizing local government operations. By providing intuitive, powerful budgeting tools, we aim to free up valuable time for county officials, which allows them to focus more on strategic initiatives that directly benefit their communities," said Bryan Burdick, ClearGov President.The complete ClearGov suite of budgeting and planning tools includes:Capital Budgeting – Automate the collection, organization and optimization of capital utilization.Personnel Budgeting – Budget salaries, compensation and benefits, conduct scenario planning and what-if analysis.Operational Budgeting – Build a forecast and annual budget more efficiently and collaboratively.Digital Budget Book – Produce an interactive, GFOA award-winning budget book in a fraction of the time.Transparency – Tell a county's financial story to drive community support and engagement.Digital ACFR – Confidently produce an award-winning Annual Comprehensive Financial Report in record time.ClearPlans – Create, execute, and manage any type of plan (e.g., strategic plan, comprehensive plan, general plan, etc.).About ClearGov: ClearGovis the leading planning and budgeting solutions provider for local governments and schools. ClearGov’s budget cycle management solutions help local governments modernize and streamline their budgeting processes. ClearGov solutions are utilized successfully by more than 1,200 agencies and are powerful and affordable enough to support local governments of every size. For more information, visit www.cleargov.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.