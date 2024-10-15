Andes Wealth Rebrands to Andes Risk, Launches New Domain AndesRisk.io, and Announces Key Milestones

Andes Risk’s Rebranding and Milestones Aim to Transform Risk and Behavioral Solutions for Financial Advisors

Rebranding to Andes Risk aligns with our vision to provide cutting-edge risk and behavioral finance tools that empower financial advisors to deliver the next level of client experience.” — Helen Yang

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andes Wealth Technologies, a leading provider of risk and behavioral solutions for financial advisors, today announces its rebranding to Andes Risk. As part of this strategic move, the company has migrated its online presence to www.andesrisk.io from the previous domain andeswealth.com, reinforcing its commitment to innovation in risk management and financial advisory technology.

Under the leadership of Helen Yang, CFA, Founder and CEO of Andes Risk, the company continues to drive impactful solutions for advisors. "Our rebranding marks an exciting new chapter for the company, aligning with our vision to provide cutting-edge risk and behavioral finance tools that empower financial advisors to deliver more personalized, risk-aligned guidance to their clients," said Yang.

Key Milestones

In addition to the rebranding, Andes Risk is proud to announce several significant milestones that further establish its position as a FinTech leader:

- Investment Policy Statement Approved by LPL Financial: Andes Risk’s Investment Policy Statement (IPS) solution has been approved by LPL Financial, the largest independent broker-dealer in the U.S. This approval affirms the strength of Andes Risk’s offering in helping advisors create clear, customized investment guidelines for their clients.

- Expansion of Sales Team: In 2024, the company welcomed two new sales executives to its team: Nate Lukow and Ryan Catterton. Nate and Ryan bring a wealth of experience in financial technology sales, helping drive the adoption of Andes Risk’s solutions across the financial advisory space.

- Expansion of Client Services Team: Andes Risk welcomes Shane Banks as VP of Client Service. Shane oversees new client onboarding, support and relationship management.

- Expansion of R&D: Andes Risk is partnering with Brainy Neurals, an AI software company, to leverage generative AI to help financial advisors deliver investment and behavioral insights with confidence.

- New Advisory Board Members: To guide its continued growth, Andes Risk has added four industry veterans to its advisory board:

* Michael Winnick: Michael is a seasoned executive with over three decades at leading financial institutions including Broadridge, Charles Schwab and Russell Investments.

* Larry Shumbres: Best known as the founder and CEO of Totum Risk, Larry is an accomplished serial entrepreneur in FinTech with multiple successful exits.

* Shea Werner: Currently the Chief Revenue Officer at Archive Intel, Shea is an accomplished business development executive in FinTech.

* Tom Driscoll: Tom built out the sales team at Charles River Development, a key contributor to growing the firm from 6 to 1500 from 1994 to 2024.

These new additions will provide strategic guidance as Andes Risk continues to expand its offerings and support financial advisors in delivering tailored, data-driven solutions to their clients.

About Andes Risk

Founded by Helen Yang, CFA, Andes Risk is a leading fintech company offering state-of-the-art risk and behavioral solutions. The company’s platform helps financial advisors gain deeper insights into their clients' risk profiles and deliver personalized investment strategies. With the launch of www.andesrisk.io, Andes Risk continues to innovate and provide advisors with the tools needed to meet the growing demand for risk management and behavioral insights in financial planning. Andes Risk is a DBA of Andes Wealth Technologies.

For more information, visit www.andesrisk.io or contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.