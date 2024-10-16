Groundbreaking Research Unveils First Look at True Business Author ROI

Business Book ROI Study AuthorROI.com

This study fills a critical gap, giving authors and publishers a clearer understanding of how business books can yield a tangible return on investment.” — Dan Gerstein, CEO of Gotham Ghostwriters

Groundbreaking Study Unveils Data on the ROI of Writing a Business Book

Key finding: business opportunities far outpace book sales for income generation

[Cherry Hill, NJ] - In the first-ever large-scale study of the return on investment from publishing business and thought leadership books – with data from more than 350 respondents published through traditional, hybrid and self publishing paths – researchers found a direct correlation between increased profit and investing in an overall business strategy, ghostwriters, publicity, and publishing multiple books.

“The Business Book ROI Study is a game-changer and the first of its kind. For years, authors and industry professionals have speculated about the financial returns of publishing a business book. But now, for the first time, we have solid data to answer those questions,” said Dan Gerstein, CEO of Gotham Ghostwriters. “This study fills a critical gap, giving authors and publishers a clearer understanding of how business books can yield a tangible return on investment.”

“This research shows business authors who invest in their books generate significant returns, and that most of the revenue comes from public speaking, consulting, increased business activity, and a boost to their credibility and value of their personal brand, rather than from book sales, advances, and royalties,” Josh Bernoff, bestselling author of Build a Better Business Book explains. “Therefore, this analysis is a far more realistic perspective than other data that reflect only book advances and royalties.”

Key Highlights in the Business Author ROI Research Study:

• Most books are profitable for their authors. Among published authors, 64% made back their investment. Books that had been published for at least 6 months had a median gross profit of $11,350.

• Among authors with books out six months or more, 18% reported $250,000 or more in income.

• Authors with a clear strategy for their primary revenue goal typically had a profit of more than $96,000.

• Traditional publishing tripled median income, hybrid publishing nearly doubled it. Hybrid publishers delivered better service with authors. Authors with hybrid publishers were more than twice as likely to strongly agree they were satisfied with their publishers.

• Ghostwritten books were four times as profitable as others.

• Authors who hired launch PR teams earned a median gross profit of $55,500—five times that of the average business book.

• Book sales rarely met expectations. Median sales were 4,600 for traditionally published books, 1,600 for hybrid published books, and 700 for self-published books. However, book sales alone didn’t predict success or ROI but instead respondents detailed the book opened doors to new and larger revenue opportunities.

“We invite authors and publishing professionals to review the survey details to better understand the latest strategies and realistic revenue information in order to give their business books the best chance for financial success,” adds Bernoff. The report is available at AuthorROI.com

The Business Author ROI Study survey was conducted by statistical professionals Josh Bernoff, bestselling author of Build a Better Business Book, Bill Sherman, COO and AJ Marsden, Ph.D., Organizational Psychologist and Psychometrician, both of Thought Leadership Leverage who have conducted and analyzed countless surveys for authors and other thought leaders. Survey sponsors also include Amplify Publishing Group, Gotham Ghostwriters, Smith Publicity, Inc. and Thought Leadership Leverage.

Amplify Publishing Group Amplify Publishing Group is a leader within the hybrid publishing space, partnering with media organizations and thought leaders to bring new and diverse ideas to the printed page. Launched in 2003 with a single title, APG has since risen to what it is today—one of the fastest growing and most respected hybrid publishing companies in the world. At the core of Amplify’s ethos is a prioritization of innovation: over the past two decades they have brought new and exciting ways to publish to the fore, legitimizing the fastest-growing sector of the market to date, and now stand strong with six imprints and an expert team of publishing professionals.

Gotham Ghostwriters With a network of 4,000-plus editorial specialists — and connections to a larger universe of 20,000 freelance professionals — Gotham offers authors, thinkers, and speakers the unparalleled ability to find the right writing partner for their priorities. Gotham also helps its clients find the right publishing path and get the most impact for their ideas through its extensive industry relationships with literary agents, publishers, media outlets, and PR and marketing consultants.

Smith Publicity, Inc. Smith Publicity has been a global leader in creative publicity and public relations since 1997, helping authors and experts expand their influence and build authority beyond the pages of a book. Their clients include New York Times bestsellers, debut authors, CEOs, speakers, academics, and subject matter experts. Smith Publicity secures media appearances that boost visibility, build credibility, and fuel business and platform growth. Recognized in PR News’ “Agency Elite Top 100” and as top publicists by Qwoted, Smith Publicity’s team continually innovates with clients and their teams to build strategies that amplify their ideas for lasting impact.

Thought Leadership Leverage serves individuals and organizations who generate revenue—through their new and existing thought leadership. For the past two decades, we have focused on B2B thought leadership in three areas: strategy, go-to-market, and enterprise sales. Many of our clients have published a book or two and want to create new revenue streams and produce greater impact from their IP. Others have spent years creating value by being present in the room and the Zoom. Now, they’re looking for a fresh business model. We can help clients codify their IP, shape it into market-ready products, and turn one-off transactional client engagements into enterprise-scale opportunities.

