Charles L. Neff 1957-2024

Mr. Neff was born in 1957 and received his Juris Doctor from the University of Tulsa in 1983.

View full obituary here: https://www.fulkersons.com/Obituary/6248/Charles-Chuck-L-Neff

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.