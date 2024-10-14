Thallo Health Introduces Complimentary Mental Health Support for Intended Parents and Surrogates in Broken Matches

By offering this complimentary session, we are removing a barrier to getting help when it’s needed most.” — Andrea Bryman, Founder and CEO of Thallo Health

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thallo Health, a leader in mental health assessments for family-building journeys , is proud to announce a new initiative designed to support both intended parents and surrogates who experience the emotional strain of a broken match. Moving forward, Thallo Health will offer one complimentary mental health session to any intended parents and surrogates evaluated by the company whose match has been broken. broken match in surrogacy is an emotionally challenging event for all parties involved. For intended parents, it can represent the loss of hope, significant delays, and the anxiety of facing uncertainty in their family-building journey. The emotional toll can include feelings of grief, frustration, and powerlessness. On the other side, surrogates may feel profound disappointment, confusion, or guilt, as they’ve often committed not only physically but emotionally to the intended parents and the process. In both cases, these emotions can be difficult to process without proper mental health support."At Thallo Health, our mission has always been to provide emotional support to those navigating the complex and often difficult paths of family-building," says Andrea Bryman, Founder and CEO of Thallo Health. "A broken match can be heartbreaking for intended parents, who have invested so much emotionally, and for surrogates, who may feel disheartened or even responsible. We believe both parties deserve mental health care that allows them to process these feelings in a safe and compassionate environment."Thallo Health’s new initiative is designed to address the unique needs of intended parents and surrogates at this pivotal moment. Whether it's helping intended parents cope with the uncertainty of next steps or providing a surrogate with the mental health care they need to process the sudden change, Thallo Health’s complimentary session offers immediate access to professional support."Emotional support is crucial during these moments. The heartbreak of a broken match can be profound and isolating," Bryman continues. "By offering this complimentary session, we are removing a barrier to getting help when it’s needed most. Intended parents and surrogates shouldn’t have to go through this experience alone or wait for approval from their agency. They can now seek support directly, and that autonomy is essential for their well-being."The initiative is available for all new matches moving forward, and the complimentary session is easily accessible through Thallo Health’s HIPAA-compliant video conferencing platform. This ensures both IPs and surrogates can receive the support they need, no matter where they are.For more information about Thallo Health’s complimentary mental health sessions for broken matches, or to learn more about their services, please visit www.thallohealth.com or contact hello@thallohealth.com.About Thallo Health:Thallo Health is dedicated to providing expert mental health assessments and consultations for surrogacy, egg donation, sperm donation, and embryo donation journeys. With licensed therapists in all 50 U.S. states and services available in Spanish, Mandarin, and Hebrew, Thallo Health ensures that everyone involved in family-building is well-prepared and supported. Using HIPAA-compliant video conferencing, Thallo Health delivers comprehensive assessments and mental health guidance, helping individuals navigate their paths to parenthood with clarity and confidence.

