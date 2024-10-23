Grieving Mother’s $57 Million Lawsuit Against Police for Death of Racialized Son Due to Excessive Force

Greiving mother mourns death of black son killed because of excessive police force

Grieving mother sues York Police for $57M, alleging racially-motivated excessive force in the wrongful death of her 25-year-old black son, Quacey, shot in 2022.

I refuse to let his death be in vain. I want accountability for Quacey and for all the other black men and their families whose lives have been shattered by excessive police force.” — Ms. Holly Dos Santos

TORONTO, CANADA, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 16, 2024

TORONTO, ONTARIO—On the two-year anniversary of the wrongful killing of her son, a grieving mother has filed a $57 million lawsuit against the York Regional Police (YRP), its Board, its Chief of Police, and an unnamed Constable for the excessive and unjustified use of lethal force that resulted in his death pursuant to the Superior Court of Justice File No. CV-24-00729196-0000.

The claim seeks justice for Quacey, a 25-year-old black man who was fatally shot by YRP officers on October 10, 2022, with two volleys of five bullets discharged from a semi-automatic rifle.

Despite posing no immediate threat to the public or police, Quacey was pursued by the YRP, in direct violation of directions from supervisors not to engage, shot twice while fleeing, and then three more times as he lay incapacitated.

The lawsuit argues that the use of lethal force was excessive, negligent, and racially discriminatory.

“This is about the systemic issue of police violence against black men,” said Ms. Dos Santos.

“My son did nothing to warrant such violence, and I refuse to let his death be in vain. I want accountability for Quacey and for all the other black men and their families whose lives have been shattered by excessive police force.”

The claim alleges wrongful death, assault, battery, negligence, and racial discrimination, with $25 million, at a minimum, sought in punitive damages to address the reckless conduct of the officer and the systemic failure that led to Quacey’s death.

“This case highlights the urgent need to confront police violence and racial injustice,” said Dr. Michael F. Motala, Counsel for the Plaintiff.

“The unnecessary use of force in this case is shocking, and we are committed to ensuring that the York Regional Police are held accountable for their actions.”

The lawsuit also challenges the findings of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which wrongfully cleared the Constable involved in July 2023.

The Plaintiff argues that the officer’s actions were unreasonable and that systemic racism played a role in the excessive use of force.

As Ms. Dos Santos and her family continue to mourn and grieve the loss of Quacey on the two-year anniversary of his unlawful killing, they will no longer stay silent.

Ms. Dos Santos’ legal team remains steadfast in pursuing justice for Quacey and ensuring that no other family endures such a tragedy.

For further information, please contact:

EVERLEX Legal Professional Corporation

229 Yonge Street

Suite 400

Toronto, Ontario

Canada M5B 1N9

Tel: (437) 488-8431

Email: admin@everlex.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.