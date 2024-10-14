Thallo Health Launches Complimentary Mental Health Support Program for Surrogates

Our program is designed to support them through these highs and lows, ensuring they have a confidential, safe space to process their emotions and maintain mental wellness.” — Andrea Bryman, Founder and CEO of Thallo Health

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thallo Health , a leader in mental health assessments for surrogacy and family-building journeys, is excited to announce a new initiative aimed at providing direct mental health support for surrogates . Starting November, 1, 2024, surrogates who are evaluated by Thallo Health will receive three complimentary mental health sessions designed to help them navigate critical points in their journey.The surrogacy process, while deeply rewarding, often comes with significant emotional challenges . Surrogates take on the profound responsibility of carrying a child for someone else, and the journey can evoke a wide range of emotions—from joy and pride to anxiety and stress. The emotional complexities of surrogacy are shaped by the surrogates’ relationships with intended parents, their own families, and the emotional weight of pregnancy itself.This new initiative is designed to support surrogates at pivotal milestones in the process—such as the 20-week mark, pre-delivery, and postpartum—while allowing flexibility for surrogates to use the sessions at any point in their journey. Thallo Health recognizes that surrogates can experience heightened emotions during these key stages, from the physical and emotional demands of pregnancy to the bittersweet moments of handing over the child post-birth. By offering mental health support throughout the process, Thallo Health aims to empower surrogates and ensure their emotional well-being is prioritized whenever they need it most.“We understand the emotional depth and responsibility that surrogates take on during their journeys,” said Andrea Bryman, Founder and CEO of Thallo Health. “From the early stages of pregnancy to postpartum recovery, surrogates face a complex blend of emotional and psychological demands. Our program is designed to support them through these highs and lows, ensuring they have a confidential, safe space to process their emotions and maintain mental wellness.”One of the standout features of this program is that surrogates can access these sessions directly, without needing to request approval from agencies or intended parents. Often, the need to seek authorization can be a barrier to receiving timely mental health support, leaving surrogates feeling reluctant to ask for help. Thallo Health’s initiative breaks down this obstacle, allowing surrogates to engage in the mental health care they need, when they need it, with complete autonomy and confidentiality.“Many surrogates feel uneasy about requesting mental health support, particularly when it involves needing approval from others,” Bryman continued. “By giving them direct access to these services, we’re removing those barriers and making sure emotional support is available right when they need it—whether it’s to process anxiety at the 20-week mark, prepare mentally for delivery, or navigate the complex emotions that can surface postpartum.”Thallo Health’s commitment to the well-being of surrogates reflects the company’s broader mission of providing compassionate care throughout the entire family-building process. This program is designed to empower surrogates to prioritize their mental health, ensuring that they feel supported, heard, and well-prepared at each stage of their journey.For more information or to enroll in this new complimentary mental health program for surrogates, visit www.thallohealth.com or contact hello@thallohealth.com.About Thallo Health:Thallo Health provides expert mental health assessments and consultations for surrogacy, egg donation, sperm donation, and embryo donation journeys. With licensed therapists across all 50 U.S. states and services available in multiple languages, Thallo Health offers comprehensive support that is accessible and tailored to the family-building community. Their mission is to ensure that surrogates, donors, and intended parents have the emotional and psychological support necessary to navigate their journeys with confidence and clarity.

