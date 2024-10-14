2024 Free HR Webinar Series to Upskill HR Professionals Worldwide | HR Webinars 2024

Review the best free HR webinars 2024 to gain insights on recruitment best practices, global HR strategies, and more.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HR professionals often find themselves in rapidly changing environments where staying up-to-date is crucial. Luckily, there exists a wide range of options for how HRs, business executives, and people partners can expand their knowledge and increase expertise in the HR sphere. With online courses and educational platforms, industry-specific conferences, journals, books, workshops, and networking, HR specialists can easily deepen their knowledge in the sphere and expand their expertise, therefore improving operations and increasing efficiency.While traditional resources such as full educational courses and conferences offer valuable information, they often come with significant drawbacks, such as high cost, limited availability, and time constraints. For this reason, free HR webinars have become an especially attractive option, as they are designed to provide HR leaders with free, high-quality learning opportunities that fit around their busy schedules. Human resource webinars offer a cost-effective and convenient way to stay updated on the latest industry trends and discoveries.We have prepared a comprehensive list of free HR webinars 2024 which will be useful to human resource professionals who aim to improve their knowledge and increase their expertise.Decoding Workforce Wellbeing: Leveraging Data InsightsThis webinar is particularly relevant for HR professionals and organizational leaders interested in enhancing employee mental health and wellbeing. The unique value of this session lies in its focus on data-driven insights from the TELUS Mental Health Index, which provides a comprehensive overview of workforce mental health trends. Participants will explore how these insights can inform business strategies and improve workplace culture, making it a must-attend for those looking to implement effective well-being initiatives. The webinar is scheduled for October 10, 2024, at 11:00 AM ET.This webinar is particularly relevant for HR professionals and organizational leaders committed to fostering inclusive hiring practices and managing diverse teams effectively. The unique value of this session lies in its actionable strategies and insights from North American perspectives on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Participants will learn about the latest legal frameworks, cultural nuances, and best practices to overcome unconscious bias in recruitment and create a more equitable workplace. With insights from Michelle Stevens, a seasoned expert in ethical HR practices, this webinar is a must-attend for those looking to implement fully inclusive hiring strategies. The webinar is scheduled for October 16, 2024, at 11:00 AM CDT.It’s 2024 – What is a “Drug-Free Workplace” Nowadays?Aimed at HR managers and compliance officers, this webinar offers critical insights into the evolving landscape of drug-free workplace policies across various states and industries. The unique aspect of this session is its practical approach, led by attorney Julie Pugh, who will break down complex regulations into actionable guidelines. Attendees will gain a clear understanding of current drug-free workplace requirements, helping them navigate compliance challenges effectively. This informative session will take place on October 16, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET.Payroll Law ManagementThis webinar is particularly relevant for payroll managers and HR professionals who face the complexities of payroll management and compliance. The unique value of this training lies in its comprehensive coverage of today's most challenging payroll issues, including recent regulation changes, worker classification, and audit preparedness. Participants will learn how to interpret and comply with state and federal wage and hour laws, mitigate risks, and better prepare for audits. Key topics include determining overtime eligibility, understanding the Fair Labor Standards Act's definitions, and safeguarding processes against common compliance errors. The webinar is useful for those seeking to navigate the legal intricacies of payroll processing confidently and accurately.This webinar is particularly relevant for global business leaders and entrepreneurs looking to expand into the European market. The unique value of this session lies in its detailed exploration of Malta's strategic advantages, including its business-friendly environment, advantageous tax structures, and strategic location. Participants will gain comprehensive insights into Malta's legal and regulatory framework, operational considerations, and financial incentives, all while learning from real-world case studies. With expert guidance from Clive Scerri, Chief of Operations at Carabao, this webinar is a must-attend for those aiming to establish a successful presence in Europe. The webinar is scheduled for November 13, 2024, at 6:00 PM GMT+1.Don’t Stop Engaging: Creating a Workplace that RocksThis engaging webinar is designed for HR professionals focused on employee engagement and experience enhancement. Its unique value lies in its exploration of innovative strategies to foster a thriving workplace culture where employees feel valued and motivated. Participants will learn practical techniques to boost engagement levels and create an environment conducive to employee growth and satisfaction. The session is scheduled for October 16, 2024, at 11:30 AM ET.This webinar is particularly relevant for HR professionals and organizational leaders eager to streamline their performance review processes using cutting-edge AI tools. The unique value of this session lies in its practical demonstrations of how AI, particularly ChatGPT, can enhance the objectivity and efficiency of performance evaluations. Participants will discover real-life AI applications, such as automated employee reference generation, analyzing 360 feedback, and creating customized development plans. With insights from Vadim Tushev, an expert in AI-driven HR solutions, this webinar is a must-attend for those looking to integrate AI into their HR practices effectively. The webinar is scheduled for October 30, 2024, at 7:00 PM GMT+2.Beat Burnout: Practical Strategies for Thriving in the WorkplaceThis interactive webinar is ideal for HR professionals looking to address employee burnout within their organizations. Its unique value lies in its comprehensive approach to identifying the root causes of burnout and providing actionable strategies to combat it. Participants will explore various dimensions of burnout and learn how to implement effective solutions that promote a healthier work environment. The session is set for October 16, 2024, at 2:30 PM ET.Continuous education is the cornerstone of effective HR management. The webinars listed above offer an unparalleled opportunity for HR professionals to stay informed about the latest trends, strategies, and legal considerations in the field. To stay updated with more such valuable resources and further your professional development, make sure to follow Talentuch and engage with our informative content.

