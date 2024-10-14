Thallo Health’s New Initiative Prioritizes Mental Health and Well-Being for all Parties in Surrogacy Journeys

By offering these complimentary sessions, we aim to ensure that both surrogates and intended parents are supported emotionally throughout their journeys.” — Andrea Bryman, Founder and CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thallo Health , a leading provider of mental health assessments for family-building journeys, is proud to announce the launch of a new program designed to emotionally support both surrogates and intended parents. This initiative provides three complimentary mental health sessions for all surrogates evaluated by Thallo Health, reinforcing the company’s unwavering commitment to the well-being of all parties involved in the surrogacy process.Beginning November, 1, 2024, surrogates evaluated by Thallo Health will be eligible to receive these sessions at critical milestones during their journey. By offering these services directly, surrogates can seek support without needing to involve agencies or intended parents, breaking down the barriers to receiving timely mental health care.Additionally, Thallo Health will extend one complimentary session to both intended parents and surrogates whose matches have been broken, moving forward. This service aims to provide emotional care during one of the most challenging times in the family-building process, helping both parties process the complexities of a broken match.“At Thallo Health, our primary focus is on the mental well-being of everyone involved in the family-building process,” said Andrea Bryman, Founder and CEO. “By offering these complimentary sessions, we aim to ensure that both surrogates and intended parents are supported emotionally throughout their journeys.”Bryman continues, “We know that emotional support is essential, particularly during the highs and lows of surrogacy. This initiative is designed to remove barriers and offer surrogates and intended parents the support they need, when they need it, without hesitation. Our mission has always been about empowering those on the family-building path, and this program is another way we show that we are fully invested in their well-being.”For more information about Thallo Health’s new complimentary mental health support program, or to learn more about their services, please visit www.thallohealth.com or contact hello@thallohealth.com.About Thallo Health:Thallo Health specializes in providing expert mental health assessments and consultations for individuals navigating surrogacy, egg donation, sperm donation, and embryo donation. With licensed therapists available in all 50 U.S. states and offering services in Spanish, Mandarin, and Hebrew, Thallo Health ensures that all parties involved in family-building journeys are well-prepared and supported. Through HIPAA-compliant video conferencing, Thallo Health delivers accessible, comprehensive assessments that provide intended parents, surrogates, and donors with the knowledge and peace of mind needed to move forward confidently in the family-building journey.

