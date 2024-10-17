Submit Release
Catholic Clergy Release Voting Guide App

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Catholic Voting Guide App has been released by the Confraternity of Catholic Clergy just in time for the national elections this November. This handy app can be added to any smartphone, tablet, or computer desktop "free of charge."

Completely non-partisan, this voting guide provides solid moral principles to help Catholic voters cultivate a properly formed conscience before casting their ballot on election day.

Not all moral issues have the same moral weight as abortion and euthanasia. Although there are several important issues voters need to consider when electing political leaders, the fundamental right to life is the foundational issue.

The C.C.C. is a national association of priests and deacons that seeks to promote sacerdotal fraternity as well as ongoing spiritual, theological, pastoral, and human formation among its members.

