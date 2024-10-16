Click Bond Joins frontline.io Partner Program to Transform Aerospace Manufacturing and Maintenance

Partnership aims to use XR technology to advance aerospace assembly and maintenance processes.

Our collaboration with frontline.io allows us to offer our customers new digital solutions that enhance the way technicians interact with and implement ... our own fastening technologies.” — Karl Hutter, CEO of Click Bond

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Click Bond , a leader in innovative aerospace assembly solutions, attended the Augmented Enterprise Summit (AES) in Dallas, Texas, where it announced its partnership with frontline.io , a provider of industrial XR platform technology. This collaboration marks an important step in Click Bond’s mission as it continues to pioneer advanced manufacturing and maintenance processes to meet the needs of the aerospace and defense industries.By joining the Partner Program, Click Bond aims to leverage the frontline.io platform’s digital-twin-centric approach, dynamic procedure structure, and inherent collaboration tools to bring rapid workforce upskilling and confident technical task execution to the aerospace industry as it scales globally, while continuing to advance quality and safety. This partnership aligns with Click Bond’s ongoing commitment to deliver valuable innovation in assembly technology to the aerospace, defense, marine, and industrial sectors, through hardware, services, and, now, digital solutions “The coming Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) market drives a need to build and maintain aircraft at a rate never before seen all around the globe,” Karl Hutter, CEO of Click Bond, commented on the partnership. “This will require substantial workforce expansion and development; new solutions that deliver rapid learning, quality execution, and confident recordkeeping will be key. Click Bond is combining our deep experience in aerospace assembly and maintenance and powerful new technologies like XR and IoT to deliver these qualities to the workplace. Our collaboration with frontline.io allows us to offer our customers new digital solutions that enhance the way technicians interact with and implement not only our own fastening technologies, but a wide variety of other components and processes.”Itzhak Pichadze, CEO of frontline.io, stated, “We are excited to welcome Click Bond to our Partner Program. Its unparalleled expertise in aerospace fastening solutions, when integrated with our XR platform, is set to significantly reduce production costs and accelerate timelines. This collaboration will not only enhance manufacturing speed and quality, but also offer substantial economic savings for our customers. We deeply appreciate Karl Hutter and the Click Bond team for placing their trust in us as we work together to transform the aerospace manufacturing landscape.”The collaboration will focus on developing XR solutions that provide:● Real-time, in-context procedural information for assembly and maintenance technicians● Enhanced initial learning, upskilling, and differences training programs● Improved precision in component location and installation accuracy● Streamlined maintenance execution using configuration-specific digital manuals● Efficient knowledge transfer across teams, locations, and generationsThese advancements are expected to reduce errors, accelerate production timelines, and improve economy and overall quality in aerospace manufacturing and maintenance operations.Visitors to the Augmented Enterprise Summit in Dallas can experience this groundbreaking technology firsthand at frontline.io’s booth, #301. Industry professionals are invited to schedule private meetings to discuss how this technology can benefit their specific aerospace projects.###About Click Bond:Click Bond is a pioneer in innovative assembly solutions for the aerospace industry, specializing in adhesive-bonded fasteners and related installation technologies. With a legacy spanning nearly four decades, Click Bond continues to lead the way in solving emerging manufacturing and sustainment challenges in the aerospace sector.About frontline.io:frontline.io is a cutting-edge SaaS platform that revolutionizes the way organizations deliver training and support. Using AR, VR, and MR to provide an accurate, interactive digital twin of almost any hardware application, frontline.io enables manufacturers and their customers to simplify the learning experience and improve support efficiency. frontline.io is a unique C3 platform offering cross-platform interaction (Web, IOS, Android, PC, Windows, HoloLens, MagicLeap, Quest, etc), cross-reality experiences (AR, VR, or MR) and cross-use case requirements, bringing all training and support tools into one integrated solution, including visual remote assist, immersive training, parts catalogue, configuration management, digital twin scene, and interactive 3D work instruction. frontline.io is owned by frontline.io.inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.