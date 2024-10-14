NDDOT hosts public input meeting for reconstruction project on Chateau Road in Medora

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will host a public input meeting Monday, October 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. MDT to discuss proposed improvements to Chateau Road in Medora.

The meeting will be held at the Medora Community Center in the Roosevelt Room located at 465 Pacific Ave., Medora, ND. The meeting will be an open house format with a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m.

The project includes reconstruction of Chateau Road from Pacific Avenue (I-94 Business Loop) to the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation Burning Hill Amphitheater.

Representatives from the NDDOT and KLJ Engineering will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

A pre-recorded presentation and other materials are available on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov/public-input.

If unable to attend the meeting, written comments must be postmarked or emailed by November 4 with “Public Input Meeting - PCN 24246” in the letter heading or e-mail subject. Send all comments to Adam McGill, KLJ Engineering, 400 E Broadway Ave., Suite 600, Bismarck, ND 58501 or email adam.mcgill@kljeng.com.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.