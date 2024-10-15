5th Annual Vegan Travel Summit Announced for Late January 2025

Vegan Travel Summit Giraffe Center Kenya Women in dress Jeonju street

Vegan Travel Association Announces 4th Annual Vegan Travel Summit Slated for Late January 2025

The Vegan Travel Summit is a marquee event for our agency, bringing together conscious explorers for an immersive sustainable travel experience," said Donna Zeigfinger, founder of Green Earth Travel.” — Donna Zeigfinger

CABIN JOHN MD 20818-1805, MD, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bethesda, MD, October 15, 2024 - The Vegan Travel Association is pleased to announce the 5th edition of its highly anticipated Vegan Travel Summit, taking place in late January 2025. This immersive multi-day event celebrates plant-based living and responsible exploration of the world.Building on the success of previous summits, the 2025 Vegan Travel Summit will feature an array of engaging speakers, interactive workshops, and exclusive travel experiences tailored to the vegan community. Attendees can look forward to sessions covering topics such as:VeganDestinations - Discover the most vibrant vegan-friendly cities and resorts around the globeSustainableAdventures - Learn about eco-tourism activities that minimize your carbon footprintPlantBasedPalate - Indulge in gourmet vegan cuisine from renowned chefs and local culinary expertsResponsibleTravel - Explore ways to be a more mindful, ethical traveler and support local communitiesThe exact dates and duration of the 2025 Vegan Travel Summit

Vegan Travel Summit 2023 Promo Video - 60 seconds

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.