Texas Christian University and Windy City Cabinet Team-Up to Provide Emergency Overdose Stations Across Campus

Overdose Response Cabinet at TCU

Texas Christian University has initiated campus-wide access to Naloxone, the lifesaving overdose reversal medication.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Windy city Cabinet is thrilled to announce that Texas Christian University has initiated campus-wide access to Naloxone, the lifesaving overdose reversal medication.

Opioid Overdose Emergency Kits are now located in most buildings on campus near the automated external defibrillators.

In addition to mounting the secured wall cabinets, a campus map is available on the TCU website providing locations for each wall-mounted overdose response cabinet. TCU has also created a form which students can anonymously submit in situations where the naloxone has been used and the supply needs to be replenished.

Ken Alt, co-owner of Windy City Cabinet expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration stressing that this is the type of progressive action that more universities should be taking to combat the Opioid and Fentanyl crisis in our country. “Stopping the stigma of Overdose and helping save lives while helping people to recovery should be at the forefront of our concerns and all of us at WCC applaud TCU for taking a stand.”

This is a collaborative effort between the Student Government Association, Substance Use & Recovery Services, Wellness Promotion, and Student Affairs. More information can be accessed at :

https://studentaffairs.tcu.edu/overdoseprevention/

Windy City Cabinet, established in 2018, designs and manufactures safety products and supplies.

For further information about the partnership or to explore Windy City Cabinets extensive product range, please visit Windycitycabinet.com or contact Phil Later at 773-583-4582

