Information for people affected by the conflict in Lebanon

To report explosive devices in your area, call the Lebanon Mine Action Centre at 05 956 143.

If there is shelling, find a lower ground to hide. Stay as far as possible from the windows.

Lie down, wrap your arms around your head, and cover your ears.

Open your mouth to avoid internal injuries, it can reduce the impact of explosive waves on your body.

Wait until the shooting is over before you move to a safer shelter.

If you find strange metallic objects such as bullets and shells, please keep your distance and do not touch them. They can cause injury or even kill.