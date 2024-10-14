Nigeria: Overcoming mental health challenges in the face of crisis

Responding to a crisis can be overwhelming, often triggering a wide range of emotions and mental health challenges, such as anger, grief, anxiety, insomnia, and heightened stress.

“We shed tears while helping the people affected by the floods. I was unusually shocked. I worked for over four to five days straight, without sleep” recalled Isa Muhammad Boboke, a volunteer with the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Borno State Branch in Maiduguri, who helped in search and rescue operations.

The devastating flood, triggered by the collapse of the Alau Dam on 10 September, wreaked havoc on the city of Maiduguri, displacing over 410,000 people, and destroying homes, crops, and livelihoods.

To support the mental wellbeing of the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) staff and volunteers who responded to the devastating flood, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) conducted several “Help the Helpers” mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) sessions. These sessions focused on the importance of self-care during crises, offering strategies to manage intense emotions, cope with distress, and navigate the mental health challenges that arise. Volunteers shared their personal experiences and highlight the values of such support.