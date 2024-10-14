Global food security challenges: 735 million people go hungry

SLOVENIA, October 14 - Ending world hunger is one of the seventeen Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development adopted by the United Nations.

Progress in reducing hunger and malnutrition has stalled in recent years due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's aggression against Ukraine, economic instability, the growing number of conflicts and the worsening effects of climate change. These factors have created a vicious cycle, with 735 million people suffering from hunger. This alarming situation affects 43 countries, which collectively account for one fifth of all countries globally.

The number and scale of acute humanitarian crises primarily driven by armed conflicts are increasing worldwide. In many regions, these crises are compounded by the devastating impacts of climate change and environmental degradation. Areas severely affected include Gaza, Sudan, Ukraine, Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Haiti and countries in East Africa.

Humanitarian crises in conflict zones show a common trend of non-compliance with international humanitarian law, including attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, restrictions on humanitarian access and threats to the safety of humanitarian workers. As a member of the Security Council, Slovenia is a vocal and vigilant advocate for the protection of international humanitarian law, consistently raising awareness in every crisis. Slovenia advocates strict adherence to Security Council Resolution 2417, which condemns the use of famine as a weapon in armed conflict and mandates that States ensure humanitarian access to food assistance for affected populations.

The growing impacts of climate change highlight the urgent need to adapt to new realities, underscoring that the transition to sustainable agrifood systems is no longer a choice – it is a necessity. Achieving food security requires an approach that is environmentally, economically and socially sustainable, such as agroecology. Local production and its regional marketing must prioritise quality and organic farming methods that protect the climate and conserve natural resources, including water, soil and biodiversity.

Food security is further endangered by uneven development, discrimination and rising inequalities, which have deepened in recent years. Achieving gender equality and empowering women and girls are crucial to building a sustainable food security system. Women, including those in local communities, play a vital role throughout the agrifood system - as producers and processors of food, as traders and entrepreneurs, as consumers and as influencers shaping attitudes towards food. Integrating gender perspectives and adopting transformative approaches that address the root causes of gender inequality are essential for achieving long-term food security.

Right to food

The right to food is a fundamental right, rooted in the universal human right to life with dignity and health. It encompasses access to sufficient, safe, adequate and nutritious food that enables individuals to maintain good health and normal physical development. This right is recognised in several international instruments, notably the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, which, in Article 11, affirms the right of everyone to adequate food. This right imposes an obligation on States to adopt appropriate measures to ensure equal access to food for all, with particular attention to vulnerable groups.

Slovenia supports the right to food security as part of its broader commitment to human rights. It advocates for the consideration of the right to food in the agenda of the Human Rights Council and supports the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the right to food. This year's World Food Day (16 October) is dedicated to the right to food.

Slovenia for a world without hunger

As a developed country, Slovenia has a duty, responsibility and interest to support the global fight against hunger and promote solidarity. Ensuring food security is one of Slovenia's strategic priorities, in accordance with its Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid Strategy. Slovenia is also committed to fulfilling its international obligations as a developed donor country within the framework of various international organisations, such as the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Food Assistance Convention (FAC), to provide support in the area of food security.

Effective crisis response is delivered through established international or domestic organisations and partners, such as the WFP, the ICRC, Caritas Slovenia, and through development and humanitarian projects led by Slovenian NGOs and other domestic partners.

Slovenia has increased its humanitarian aid for food security nearly sixfold since 2021.

Slovenia for a hunger-free world in partnership with international organisations…

In 2022, Slovenia contributed EUR 1,520,000 to support food security through the WFP: EUR 1 million via the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative, which provided a shipment to Sudan, with the remainder allocated to Ukraine, Haiti and countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

In 2023, Slovenia contributed EUR 1,890,000 to food security efforts: EUR 1 million under the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative for a shipment to Kenya, EUR 100,000 for the Sahel region, EUR 40,000 for Yemen, EUR 50,000 for Haiti, EUR 200,000 for the Horn of Africa, EUR 450,000 for Gaza (all through the WFP), and EUR 50,000 to address food security in Somalia (through the FAO).

In 2024, Slovenia will allocate EUR 1 million for food aid for Palestine through the WFP. For the third consecutive year, Slovenia will also provide EUR 1 million through the WFP to the "Grain from Ukraine" programme to deliver food assistance to affected populations in least developed countries in sub-Saharan Africa (or for other WFP projects targeting the nutritionally vulnerable in the region impacted by the war in Ukraine). Additionally, Slovenia has earmarked EUR 300,000 for the Sahel, EUR 280,000 for the Horn of Africa and EUR 100,000 for emergency aid to Haiti through the WFP.

Slovenia has been an active member of the Food Assistance Convention – FAC since 2014. The FAC, which brings together 15 countries and the EU, commits its members to allocate a portion of their humanitarian aid to food assistance. Upon joining, Slovenia pledged a minimum annual contribution of EUR 30,000, which it has far exceeded in recent years. In 2022, Slovenia allocated EUR 2,014,110 for food assistance and in 2023, EUR 3,065,080 (including contributions through international organisations and the funding of development and humanitarian projects led by Slovenian NGOs and partner organisations).

... and with domestic partners

The Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs is co-funding three development and humanitarian projects valued at EUR 1,490,100 for the 2024–2026 period. The projects are being implemented in Rwanda, Uganda and Zambia. They focus on food security, climate change adaptation and climate-resilient agriculture and infrastructure.

Building climate resilience of communities in the drylands of Kenya

Slovenia is preparing a three-year project aimed at strengthening the climate resilience of communities in the arid regions of Kenya. The project focuses on climate change adaptation through the use of pollinators and will be implemented by the WFP, with active involvement from academia, NGOs and the private sector in Slovenia. The project worth EUR 2,000,000 will be Slovenia's largest development project funded by the Slovenian Climate Fund, part of which goes to development purposes.

School Meals Coalition

Slovenia has joined the WFP School Meals Coalition, which aims to ensure that every child in the world has the opportunity to receive a healthy and nutritious meal in school by 2030. The Coalition currently comprises 103 member countries.

School meals have many positive impacts on schoolchildren, including improved nutrition, greater participation of girls in education and enhanced mental health and safety. Slovenia serves as a model in this field, with its well-established system of providing meals in kindergartens and schools, as well as its long-standing implementation of the school fruit, vegetables and milk scheme. Slovenia’s expertise and experience have been recognised by the WFP, and the country is well-positioned to share its knowledge with others.