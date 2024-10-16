Cigar & Bourbon Events Launches New Online Event Ticketing Platform

Cigar & Bourbon Events Logo Cigar & Bourbon Events Vendor Dashboard Cigar & Bourbon Events available on all mobile devices

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cigar & Bourbon Events, a leading online event ticket sales company specializing in cigar and bourbon events, announced today the launch of its new online event ticketing platform. The new platform will streamline the ticket purchasing process for Cigar & Bourbon Events' customers, making it easier and more convenient for them to attend their favorite events. We are thrilled to launch our new online event ticketing platform ," said Chris Taylor, founder and CEO of Cigar & Bourbon Events. "Our customers have been asking for an easier, more streamlined way to purchase tickets to events, and we are excited to deliver a user-friendly platform that will enhance their experience."The new online platform allows customers to browse events, purchase tickets, and receive event updates and information all in one place. It also includes a personalized dashboard where customers can view their event history and manage their tickets."We wanted to create a platform that would make it easy for our customers to plan their event experiences," said Taylor. "With our new platform, event organizers can post their events for free, and customers can easily find the events they're interested in, purchase tickets, and receive updates and information leading up to the event."Cigar & Bourbon Events is known for its specialized focus on cigar and bourbon events, which bring together cigar and bourbon enthusiasts from around the world."We are committed to providing our customers with the best event experiences possible," said Taylor. "Our new online event ticketing platform is just one more way we are delivering on that commitment."About Cigar & Bourbon Events:Cigar & Bourbon Events is a leading online ticketing company specializing in promoting premium cigar and bourbon events around the country. Founded in 2023, the company has become known for its high-end event promotions that bring together cigar and bourbon enthusiasts from around the world. For more information, visit www.cigarandbourbonevents.com

