$35,000+ Raised for Hurricane Milton & Helene Pets and People Relief Efforts (iHeartDogs.com)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HomeLife Brands which owns iHeartDogs.com , and iHeartCats.com are proud to announce that, thanks to the incredible support of our community and non profit partner GreaterGood.org, has raised over $35,000 to aid in the relief efforts for those affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene.In partnership with Greater Good Charities, this significant contribution has enabled the deployment of 122 trucks filled with essential humanitarian and pet supplies to 41 communities severely impacted by the storms. These trucks are delivering crucial items like food, water, and hygiene products to help individuals and their pets recover and rebuild.“None of this would have been possible without the generosity of our supporters and the tireless efforts of Greater Good Charities,” said Marshall Morris, President of HomeLife Brands. “We are deeply grateful to everyone who contributed. This is a testament to what we can achieve when we come together to support those in need.”The devastation caused by Hurricanes Milton and Helene has left many families and their pets displaced, making these relief efforts vital for immediate recovery. Through this joint initiative, we continue to work toward restoring hope and security in these affected areas.About HomeLifeBrands: HomeLife Brands is a holding company of top pet market brands iHeartDogs.com and iHeartCats.com. They are committed to helping families and their pets live healthier, happier lives. Through a range of pet products and initiatives, HomeLifeBrands supports communities in need and creates impactful change.About iHeartDogs.com & iHeartCats.com: iHeartDogs.com and iHeartCats.com are online platforms dedicated to the well-being of pets, offering high quality products, educational resources, and charitable partnerships to give back to the pet community.For more information or to donate, please visit www.iHeartDogs.com or iHeartCats.com.

