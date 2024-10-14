Sarah Mae Ives Continues Her Support for Birdies for Brayden and the Ataxia-Telangiectasia Children’s Project

Entrepreneur Sarah Mae Ives continues her commitment to supporting the Ataxia-Telangiectasia (A-T) Children’s Project.

ONTARIO, CANADA, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Social media expert and entrepreneur Sarah Mae Ives has once again donated generously to the Birdies for Brayden golf tournament, an event supporting the Ataxia-Telangiectasia (A-T) Children’s Project. This ongoing collaboration highlights Ives' dedication to helping children and families affected by this rare genetic disorder.The Birdies for Brayden golf tournament is held in honor of Brayden Van Dyke, who was diagnosed with A-T at just 18 months old. Ataxia-Telangiectasia is a progressive disease that impacts the immune and nervous systems and increases the likelihood of cancer, particularly in young children.“I’m honored to continue supporting Brayden and his family through this incredible event,” says Sarah Mae Ives, founder of Sarah Mae Ives Social Media Inc. “It’s heartwarming to see the community rally around him year after year, and I’m proud to contribute to raising awareness and funds that will hopefully lead to better treatments and, one day, a cure.”The A-T Children’s Project collaborates with researchers worldwide to advance scientific understanding and treatment of the disease. Since its founding in 1993, the nonprofit has been a beacon of hope for families affected by A-T, providing support through conferences, telesupport, and online forums.Sarah Mae Ives is a powerhouse entrepreneur who transitioned from a corporate career to launching her online advertising agency in 2017. Her strategic ad management has led to massive returns for her clients, with million-dollar businesses. Her work has been recognized in Forbes and Entrepreneur, and she remains passionate about using her platform for charitable causes. Ives holds a Master’s degree in sociology and anthropology from Carleton University.###To learn more about how to support the A-T Children’s Project, you can visit their website at https://www.atcp.org/ For more news and information on Sarah Mae Ives and her company, please visit https://www.sarahmaeives.com XXX

