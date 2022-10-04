Sarah Mae Ives Supports the Ataxia-Telangiectasia Children's Project Canada
Sarah Mae Ives donates generously to the Ataxia-Telangiectasia (A-T) Children’s Project in Canada, a non-profit supporting children with this genetic disease.ONTARIO, CANADA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social media expert and entrepreneur, Sarah Mae Ives has donated to the Birdies for Brayden golf tournament run by the A-T Children’s Project. The tournament is hosted in support of seven-year-old Brayden Van Dyke who was diagnosed six years ago with a genetic disease known as ataxia-telangiectasia. AT compromises the immune and nervous system and those with the disease are more predisposed to cancers.
“I am humbled to be part of this campaign to support Brayden and his family,” says Sarah Mae Ives, social media expert, and owner of Sarah Mae Ives Social Media Inc. “It’s amazing to see the community come together to build the perfect treehouse for Brayden, adding to the excitement of summer fun and sleepover with friends.”
The A-T golf tournament took place on the 18th of September at the Ariss Valley Golf & Country Club. Supporters were able to golf, enjoy dinner, and join several sponsorship opportunities such as raffles and silent auctions. All proceeds and donations from the event will be used to help find a cure for A-T.
A-T Children’s Project works with academic and industry investigators globally to organize and support innovative research and optimize disease management for treatment of the genetic disease. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, founded in 1993, seeks to offer support, guidance, and assistance to children and families impacted by A-T through telesupport, conferences, and internet forums.
Sarah Mae Ives has a passion for helping women entrepreneurs launch their own money-making social media ads businesses. Since establishing her business in 2016, she has been integral to million-dollar launches for clients whose products, services, and businesses are profiled in Forbes and Entrepreneur. Ives studied sociocultural anthropology at Western University in London, Ontario, and continued her education at Carleton University, where she received her MA in sociology and anthropology in 2006.
To learn more about how to support the A-T Children’s Project, you can visit their website at https://www.atcp.org/.
Visit https://www.sarahmaeives.com to learn more about Sarah Mae Ives and her company.
