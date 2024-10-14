Tanduay’s South Korean Distributor Sees Brand’s Potential in Popular Highball Drinks

Tanduay Rum products were on display during an indie band concert in partnership with Demi Soda, held in Seoul, South Korea. South Korean indie bands gather during the Demi Soda collab concert with Tanduay, where concert attendees get a sampling of the world's number 1 rum. Tanduay is now available in South Korea.

Tanduay expands to South Korea, targeting highball trends and upscale bars, with Mybeer Inc. as its distributor to promote the Filipino rum's unique flavors.

We plan to introduce Tanduay as a highball mate since most generations love it. Once we have established its roots there, we would be marketing Tanduay premium rums.” — Rina Kim, Marketing Director of Mybeer Inc.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top Philippine rum brand Tanduay is not only perfect for cocktails; It is also great for highball, a mixed alcoholic drink with a spirit as a base, and a non-alcoholic beverage served in a large glass. This is according to Mybeer Inc., Tanduay’s distribution partner in South Korea.“We plan to introduce Tanduay as a highball mate since most generations love it. Once we have established its roots there, we would be marketing Tanduay premium rums,” said Rina Kim, Marketing Director of Mybeer Inc.Prior to the pandemic, soju was the leading choice among South Koreans. It was replaced by whisky as people held home parties.“In the most recent years, highball has become really popular, especially among the young generation. Even those who don’t drink alcohol would order one glass of highball. They consider it to be not as heavy as soju,” Kim shared.Rum, meanwhile, was traditionally enjoyed with Coke but is now rising as a highball base.“The highball trend has led to a resurgence in the culture of mixing various types of liquor and flavors. We believe Tanduay rums such as the Boracay Rum , will be popular among domestic consumers. Tanduay’s range of rums at different price points will be competitive as well, as they are well-suited for mixology bases,” Kim said.Introducing the Tanduay Experience to South Koreans“Every market we enter gives us an opportunity to grow and learn. We are looking forward to giving South Korea the rums that have been beloved by Filipinos for more than 170 years and at the same time gain new insights from their ever-evolving spirits market,” said Marc Ngo, Tanduay International Business Development Manager and Senior Brand Manager.Kim said they are excited to be Tanduay’s distributor in South Korea.“Tanduay has a unique flavor that gives everyone the feeling that they are having a great holiday. When I first tried it during a visit to the Philippines, I realized many people love it. It has a sweet, clear taste. Tanduay showed me another world of rum,” she shared.Tanduay is the first spirit brand in Mybeer Inc.’s portfolio. The company is known for distributing international beer brands and wines in South Korea.“Tanduay will give us a strong foundation for this category. We have always wanted to expand our category with something that would make us special and distinguish us from beer importers,” Kim said.Marketing PlansMybeer Inc. plans to make Tanduay available in restaurants as a base liquor for highball drinks. It will then focus on upscale restaurants, bars, and izakayas for Tanduay’s premium rums.“Regionally, Korea's bustling commercial districts, especially in Seoul, are known for their rapid changes in trends, making them ideal for advertising, promotion, and marketing efforts. Currently, the hot commercial areas for showcasing our brand are Seongsu, Hongdae, and Itaewon,” Kim said.South Korea is the latest international market that the award-winning Philippine rum brand has expanded to. Outside of its home country, it has also entered the markets of China, Taiwan, Singapore, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Austria, France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, the United Kingdom, Poland, Georgia, Armenia, the Czech Republic, Ukraine, Canada, Costa Rica, Australia, and New Zealand in the recent years.A Philippine IconFounded in 1854, Tanduay continues to be one of the country’s most popular and awarded spirits brands. It is the only Filipino rum to be named the World’s Number 1 Rum for six consecutive years by Drinks International Magazine. It has also received the Brand of the Year Award for eight straight years from the London-based World Branding Awards.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.