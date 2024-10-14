RELEASE: Public Input Sought for Hawaiʻi Gas Rate Increase
DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS
KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA
DIVISION OF CONSUMER ADVOCACY
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR | KE KIAʻĀINA
NADINE Y. ANDO
DIRECTOR | KA LUNA HOʻOKELE
MICHAEL ANGELO
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
October 14, 2024
Public Input Sought for Hawaiʻi Gas Rate Increase
HONOLULU – Hawaiʻi Gas, the state’s regulated gas utility, has filed a request with the Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission (PUC) for a proposed rate adjustment, which may affect monthly bills for residents and businesses across the state. The utility is seeking a total revenue increase of approximately 17.67%, though the actual impact on individual bills will vary based on factors such as gas usage, customer classification (residential or commercial) and the island of residence.
To gather public input, the PUC will conduct a series of hearings where consumers and stakeholders can express their opinions and ask questions regarding the proposed rate changes. Those unable to attend are encouraged to submit written comments to the PUC.
Hawaiʻi Gas cites rising operational costs, compliance with regulatory requirements and ongoing infrastructure investments as reasons for the increase. While the Division of Consumer Advocacy (DCA) acknowledges these challenges, its role is to evaluate the proposed rates and work to minimize the potential financial burden on consumers. Public feedback is critical in helping the PUC and DCA understand the broader impact of the proposed adjustments, particularly for individuals and families already facing economic difficulties.
“Attending the public hearings or submitting your comments ensures your voice is heard and your concerns are considered. Together, we can ensure that the final decision reflects the needs and interests of everyone across the state,” noted Executive Director of the Division of Consumer Advocacy, Michael Angelo.
How to Participate:
-
Attend a Virtual or In-Person Meeting:
- See below for public hearing schedule.
-
Submit Public Comments:
- In-Person Comments: Individuals wishing to provide oral testimony should register at the time of the hearing. Submitting written comments in addition to oral testimony is encouraged.
- Written Comments: All written comments should reference Docket No. 2024-0158 and include the author’s name and the entity or organization that the author represents, if any. Submit written public comments via the following methods:
- Learn More:
Schedule for Remaining Public Hearings:
|Date & Time
|Island
|Location
|October 14
5:30 p.m.
|Molokaʻi
|
Online (via web browser or WebEx mobile device app)
Link: https://hpuc.my.webex.com/hpuc.my/j.php?MTID=md6a931d2131e548cb918950132ea91cd
Meeting Number: 2558 808 5541
Meeting Password: YugHZdZP532
Telephone
|October 15
5:30 p.m.
|Lānaʻi
|
Online (via web browser or WebEx mobile device app)
Link: https://hpuc.my.webex.com/hpuc.my/j.php?MTID=mfdfc6229543da3061a38b7d3da3c93b1
Meeting Number: 2559 848 1732
Meeting Password: CBjPQqf9b39
Telephone
|October 17
5:30 p.m.
|Maui
|
In-person
Kīhei Elementary School
250 E. Līpoa Street
Kīhei, Hawaiʻi 96753
|October 25
5:30 p.m.
|Oʻahu
|
Hybrid Participation Options
In-person
Honolulu, Hawai‘i
Online (via web browser or WebEx mobile device app)
Meeting Number: 2558 610 7635
Telephone
|October 28
5:00 p.m.
|Hawaiʻi Island – Kona
|
In-person
Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawai‘i Authority (NELHA)
Hale Iako Building, Collaboration Area
73-987 Makako Bay Drive
Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi 96740
|October 29
5:00 p.m
|Hawaiʻi Island – Hilo
and
Kauaʻi Island (online only)
|
Hybrid Participation Options
In-person
Hilo, Hawaiʻi 96720
Online (via web browser or WebEx mobile device app)
Meeting number: 2557 567 6777
Telephone
More details on the proposed rate changes can be found online here.
Media Contact:
William Nhieu
Communications Officer
Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 808-586-7582
