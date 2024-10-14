RELEASE: Public Input Sought for Hawaiʻi Gas Rate Increase Posted on Oct 14, 2024 in News Releases

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 14, 2024

Public Input Sought for Hawaiʻi Gas Rate Increase

HONOLULU – Hawaiʻi Gas, the state’s regulated gas utility, has filed a request with the Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission (PUC) for a proposed rate adjustment, which may affect monthly bills for residents and businesses across the state. The utility is seeking a total revenue increase of approximately 17.67%, though the actual impact on individual bills will vary based on factors such as gas usage, customer classification (residential or commercial) and the island of residence.

To gather public input, the PUC will conduct a series of hearings where consumers and stakeholders can express their opinions and ask questions regarding the proposed rate changes. Those unable to attend are encouraged to submit written comments to the PUC.

Hawaiʻi Gas cites rising operational costs, compliance with regulatory requirements and ongoing infrastructure investments as reasons for the increase. While the Division of Consumer Advocacy (DCA) acknowledges these challenges, its role is to evaluate the proposed rates and work to minimize the potential financial burden on consumers. Public feedback is critical in helping the PUC and DCA understand the broader impact of the proposed adjustments, particularly for individuals and families already facing economic difficulties.

“Attending the public hearings or submitting your comments ensures your voice is heard and your concerns are considered. Together, we can ensure that the final decision reflects the needs and interests of everyone across the state,” noted Executive Director of the Division of Consumer Advocacy, Michael Angelo.

How to Participate:

Attend a Virtual or In-Person Meeting: See below for public hearing schedule.

Submit Public Comments: In-Person Comments: Individuals wishing to provide oral testimony should register at the time of the hearing. Submitting written comments in addition to oral testimony is encouraged. Written Comments: All written comments should reference Docket No. 2024-0158 and include the author’s name and the entity or organization that the author represents, if any. Submit written public comments via the following methods: Learn More: View Hawaiʻi Gas proposed rate changes by island here and here. Visit the PUC website here.



Schedule for Remaining Public Hearings:

Date & Time Island Location October 14

5:30 p.m. Molokaʻi Online (via web browser or WebEx mobile device app)

Link: https://hpuc.my.webex.com/hpuc.my/j.php?MTID=md6a931d2131e548cb918950132ea91cd

Meeting Number: 2558 808 5541

Meeting Password: YugHZdZP532 Telephone

Dial-in Number: +1-650-479-3208

Access Code: 2558 808 5541 October 15

5:30 p.m. Lānaʻi Online (via web browser or WebEx mobile device app)

Link: https://hpuc.my.webex.com/hpuc.my/j.php?MTID=mfdfc6229543da3061a38b7d3da3c93b1

Meeting Number: 2559 848 1732

Meeting Password: CBjPQqf9b39 Telephone

Dial-in Number: +1-650-479-3208

Access Code: 2559 848 1732 October 17

5:30 p.m. Maui In-person

Kīhei Elementary School

250 E. Līpoa Street

Kīhei, Hawaiʻi 96753 October 25

5:30 p.m. Oʻahu Hybrid Participation Options In-person

PUC O‘ahu Office

465 S. King Street, Room 103 Honolulu, Hawai‘i Online (via web browser or WebEx mobile device app)

Link: https://hpuc.my.webex.com/hpuc.my/j.php?MTID=m2255b735ff7ed8a6805558617a364302 Meeting Number: 2558 610 7635

Meeting Password: 2PqUvJS7hg3 Telephone

Dial-in Number: +1-650-479-3208

Access Code: 2558 610 7635 October 28

5:00 p.m. Hawaiʻi Island – Kona In-person

Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawai‘i Authority (NELHA)

Hale Iako Building, Collaboration Area

73-987 Makako Bay Drive

Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi 96740 October 29

5:00 p.m Hawaiʻi Island – Hilo and Kauaʻi Island (online only) Hybrid Participation Options In-person

UH Campus Center

200 W. Kāwili Street, Room 301 Hilo, Hawaiʻi 96720 Online (via web browser or WebEx mobile device app)

Link: https://hpuc.my.webex.com/hpuc.my/j.php?MTID=m5719c981599eaa416df35e6087ce0d4d Meeting number: 2557 567 6777

Meeting Password: GSdgcCkz282 Telephone

Dial-in Number: +1-650-479-3208

Access code: 255 756 76777

More details on the proposed rate changes can be found online here.

Media Contact:

William Nhieu

Communications Officer

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 808-586-7582