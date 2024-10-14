Submit Release
RELEASE: Public Input Sought for Hawaiʻi Gas Rate Increase

Posted on Oct 14, 2024 in News Releases

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

DIVISION OF CONSUMER ADVOCACY

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR | KE KIAʻĀINA

NADINE Y. ANDO
DIRECTOR | KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

MICHAEL ANGELO
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
October 14, 2024

Public Input Sought for Hawaiʻi Gas Rate Increase

HONOLULU – Hawaiʻi Gas, the state’s regulated gas utility, has filed a request with the Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission (PUC) for a proposed rate adjustment, which may affect monthly bills for residents and businesses across the state. The utility is seeking a total revenue increase of approximately 17.67%, though the actual impact on individual bills will vary based on factors such as gas usage, customer classification (residential or commercial) and the island of residence.

To gather public input, the PUC will conduct a series of hearings where consumers and stakeholders can express their opinions and ask questions regarding the proposed rate changes. Those unable to attend are encouraged to submit written comments to the PUC.

Hawaiʻi Gas cites rising operational costs, compliance with regulatory requirements and ongoing infrastructure investments as reasons for the increase. While the Division of Consumer Advocacy (DCA) acknowledges these challenges, its role is to evaluate the proposed rates and work to minimize the potential financial burden on consumers. Public feedback is critical in helping the PUC and DCA understand the broader impact of the proposed adjustments, particularly for individuals and families already facing economic difficulties.

“Attending the public hearings or submitting your comments ensures your voice is heard and your concerns are considered. Together, we can ensure that the final decision reflects the needs and interests of everyone across the state,” noted Executive Director of the Division of Consumer Advocacy, Michael Angelo.

How to Participate:

  • Attend a Virtual or In-Person Meeting:
    • See below for public hearing schedule.
  • Submit Public Comments:
    • In-Person Comments: Individuals wishing to provide oral testimony should register at the time of the hearing. Submitting written comments in addition to oral testimony is encouraged.
    • Written Comments: All written comments should reference Docket No. 2024-0158 and include the author’s name and the entity or organization that the author represents, if any. Submit written public comments via the following methods:
    • Learn More:
      • View Hawaiʻi Gas proposed rate changes by island here and here.
      • Visit the PUC website here.

Schedule for Remaining Public Hearings:

Date & Time Island Location
October 14
5:30 p.m.		 Molokaʻi Online (via web browser or WebEx mobile device app)
Link: https://hpuc.my.webex.com/hpuc.my/j.php?MTID=md6a931d2131e548cb918950132ea91cd
Meeting Number: 2558 808 5541
Meeting Password: YugHZdZP532

Telephone
Dial-in Number: +1-650-479-3208
Access Code: 2558 808 5541
October 15
5:30 p.m.		 Lānaʻi Online (via web browser or WebEx mobile device app)
Link: https://hpuc.my.webex.com/hpuc.my/j.php?MTID=mfdfc6229543da3061a38b7d3da3c93b1
Meeting Number: 2559 848 1732
Meeting Password: CBjPQqf9b39

Telephone
Dial-in Number: +1-650-479-3208
Access Code: 2559 848 1732
October 17
5:30 p.m.		 Maui In-person
Kīhei Elementary School
250 E. Līpoa Street
Kīhei, Hawaiʻi 96753
October 25
5:30 p.m.		 Oʻahu Hybrid Participation Options

In-person
PUC O‘ahu Office
465 S. King Street, Room 103

Honolulu, Hawai‘i

 

Online (via web browser or WebEx mobile device app)
Link: https://hpuc.my.webex.com/hpuc.my/j.php?MTID=m2255b735ff7ed8a6805558617a364302

Meeting Number: 2558 610 7635
Meeting Password: 2PqUvJS7hg3

Telephone
Dial-in Number: +1-650-479-3208
Access Code: 2558 610 7635
October 28
5:00 p.m.		 Hawaiʻi Island – Kona In-person
Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawai‘i Authority (NELHA)
Hale Iako Building, Collaboration Area
73-987 Makako Bay Drive
Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi 96740
October 29
5:00 p.m		 Hawaiʻi Island – Hilo

and

Kauaʻi Island (online only)

 Hybrid Participation Options

In-person
UH Campus Center
200 W. Kāwili Street, Room 301

Hilo, Hawaiʻi 96720

 

Online (via web browser or WebEx mobile device app)
Link: https://hpuc.my.webex.com/hpuc.my/j.php?MTID=m5719c981599eaa416df35e6087ce0d4d

Meeting number: 2557 567 6777
Meeting Password: GSdgcCkz282

Telephone
Dial-in Number: +1-650-479-3208
Access code: 255 756 76777

 

More details on the proposed rate changes can be found online here.

 

###

Media Contact:

William Nhieu

Communications Officer
Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs
Email: [email protected]

Phone: 808-586-7582

 

