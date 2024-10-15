Four winners of 2024 Auto Finance Excellence Awards announced by Auto Finance News

Celebrating the 20th edition of the Auto Finance Excellence Awards, Auto Finance News presented trophies to four winners for 2024 at the Auto Finance Summit.

The awards this year reinforce that excellence and achievement in the auto finance industry matter—and they are crucial for driving industry innovation and growth” — JJ Hornblass, Chief Executive Officer of Auto Finance News

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating the 20th edition of the Auto Finance Excellence Awards, Auto Finance News presented trophies to four winners on Tuesday, October 8th for 2024 at the Auto Finance Summit in Las Vegas.Since its inception, the annual awards have highlighted outstanding contributions to leadership, technology, operations, strategy, and community service in the industry.“Twenty years is an important milestone for the Auto Finance Excellence Awards. The awards this year reinforce that excellence and achievement in the auto finance industry matter—and they are crucial for driving industry innovation and growth,” said JJ Hornblass, Chief Executive Officer of Auto Finance News, during the ceremony.The 2024 Auto Finance Excellence Award winners are:Strategy: S&P Global RatingsRecognized for its strategy, S&P Global Ratings has established itself as the foremost credit rating agency for automotive loan-backed securitizations. Through diligence and perseverance, S&P Global has set the standard in the market, fostering improved performance and results across the industry. Amy Martin, Managing Director and Sector Lead Auto ABS, accepted the award on behalf of the S&P Global team.Operations: Stellantis Financial ServicesStellantis Financial Services (SFS) was honored for its operational success amid a challenging market. Launched in 2022, SFS grew its portfolio by 243% in 2023, cementing its role as the captive finance arm of Stellantis N.V., a global automotive leader. This accomplishment underscores SFS’s goal of increasing profitability by delivering value and tailored services to its customers. Tommy Moore Jr., CEO and Founder of SFS, accepted the award.Technology: Capital OneCapital One earned recognition for its technological innovation with the Auto Navigator sales platform and the recent addition of “Muse,” a revolutionary card-based lead generator for car dealership sales teams. Muse allows sales personnel to seamlessly connect with consumers through a touch-enabled card, providing prequalification, inventory search, and payment calculations in real time. Joseph Porterra, SVP & Chief Business Risk Officer for Financial Services, accepted the award on behalf of Capital One.Leadership: Betty Jotanovic, President, Chrysler Capital & Auto Relationships, Santander Consumer USABetty Jotanovic was awarded the leadership excellence award for 2024 for her transformative work since taking on her role in January 2023. Under her leadership, Santander secured pivotal partnerships, including exclusive agreements with INEOS Automotive and Lotus Cars, as well as establishing a partnership with Mitsubishi Motors North America to launch the ClickShop 2.0 product. Jotanovic’s leadership has not only driven innovation but also fostered a culture of excellence within her organization.“Congratulations to all the 2024 winners,” Hornblass said. “With a growing auto finance market on the horizon, we hope these awards spur more investment and innovation in the industry.”For more information on the Auto Finance Excellence Awards, visit Auto Finance News.About Auto Finance News:Auto Finance News is the leading resource for news and analysis on auto lending and leasing. For more than 25 years, Auto Finance News has delivered timely, trusted content to a global audience of executives and professionals across the auto finance spectrum. From breaking news to deep dives into the trends shaping the future of the industry and backed by robust industry data, Auto Finance News is the go-to source for the latest in auto finance.About Auto Finance Summit:Presented by Auto Finance News, the Auto Finance Summit is the premier auto lending and leasing event that gathers the most influential players in the industry. This event has become the quintessential gathering for auto finance professionals – attracting influential companies and the top financial institutions year after year. Engage with C-suite executives and industry pioneers who are shaping the future, offering a deep dive into the strategies, challenges, and technological advancements driving the industry forward.

