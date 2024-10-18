Bucks County Admissions Expert Ryan Abramson Advocates for Fair and Authentic College Application Process

Ryan Abramson is a communication and marketing expert based in Bucks County, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As thousands of high school seniors across Bucks County, PA, and beyond begin their journey toward college acceptance, the pressure to stand out in an increasingly competitive and data-driven admissions landscape is intensifying. Ryan Abramson , an expert in enrollment management with over 25 years of experience, is calling for a renewed focus on the individual student during the college application process. As the founder of Oakridge Leaders , a communications consulting firm based in Langhorne, PA, Abramson advocates for a system that values authentic, personal narratives over algorithms and automated systems.In recent years, the college admissions process has become increasingly influenced by data, artificial intelligence, and enrollment management software. Colleges and universities are using sophisticated tools to predict which applicants are most likely to enroll, factoring in metrics like financial need, extracurricular involvement, and even legacy connections. This approach, while efficient for institutions, risks reducing students to mere data points rather than individuals with unique stories and potential.“Students deserve a real chance at being accepted to college, based on who they truly are, not just a sliding score on an algorithm,” says Ryan Abramson, Principal of Oakridge Leaders. “Higher education should be a place of growth and discovery, and that process starts with an application that reflects a student's authentic self. It’s alarming to see how data-driven enrollment management can overshadow the personal connections that should be at the heart of this journey.”The Growing Impact of Enrollment Management SoftwareAccording to the National Center for Education Statistics, the number of undergraduate students enrolling in colleges has dropped by 15 percent between 2010 and 2021. In response, institutions are relying on advanced software to help predict and manage enrollments, creating efficiencies but also raising concerns about how these systems may impact access for students from diverse backgrounds. The demand for such software is growing, with the Admission Management Software Market expected to reach $2.06 billion by 2029. Companies like Ellucian, Blackbaud, and Hyland Software are profiting by developing platforms that help colleges track student engagement, predict enrollment, and maximize tuition revenue.However, this heavy reliance on technology is creating new barriers for students—especially those from underserved communities. Many students lack the resources or guidance to effectively engage with online systems or build the “engagement score” that these platforms prioritize. Abramson, through Oakridge Leaders, highlights this growing gap and the need for colleges to prioritize human connection over data collection.“Not every student has access to the technology or college counseling needed to navigate these systems,” Abramson explains. “Students from underserved communities face even greater challenges when they are evaluated by how well they can engage with a digital platform. These students have so much to offer, and we’re doing them a disservice by reducing their applications to numbers on a screen.”The Human Element in College Admissions Longtime Admissions and Marketing Director Ryan Abramson is a staunch advocate for returning to a college admissions process that centers on the individual student. While technological advancements may streamline applications and help colleges identify potential enrollees, Abramson argues that these systems should not replace the authentic human stories that make each applicant unique.“Higher education has a responsibility to nurture learning and growth, and that starts with the admissions process,” Abramson says. “We must move away from a one-size-fits-all approach that looks at students through a lens of profitability. Instead, we need to meet students where they are, understand their stories, and help them succeed based on their individual strengths and potential.”Abramson's firm, Oakridge Leaders, works with students and families to help them craft authentic and compelling narratives for their college applications. Through personalized coaching, Abramson ensures that every student’s voice is heard and that they present their best selves—not just what an algorithm wants to see. His experience in enrollment management and communications provides invaluable insights for students navigating an increasingly complex admissions landscape.Commitment to Bucks County StudentsAs a resident of Langhorne, PA, Ryan Abramson is deeply committed to supporting students in his local community of Bucks County. He recognizes the challenges that many students face in gaining access to higher education and is passionate about helping them overcome these obstacles.“Our local students are some of the brightest and most talented individuals I’ve worked with,” Abramson notes. “They deserve every opportunity to succeed, and it’s my mission to ensure that they have the tools and support they need to present themselves authentically in the admissions process.”With undergraduate enrollment projected to increase by 9 percent by 2031, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, the pressure on students to stand out will only grow. However, Abramson believes that students can succeed by staying true to themselves and telling their own stories, rather than conforming to the expectations of an impersonal system.About Ryan Abramson and Oakridge LeadersRyan Abramson is the founder and principal of Oakridge Leaders, a communications consulting firm based in Langhorne, PA, serving clients throughout Bucks County and beyond. With more than 25 years of experience in enrollment management and communications, Abramson is a passionate advocate for authenticity in both personal and professional settings. Through Oakridge Leaders, he provides coaching and consulting services to help students, professionals, and organizations develop and share their authentic stories.

