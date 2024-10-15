Maeva Ghonda Announced as Keynote Speaker of Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Maeva Ghonda — Keynote Speaker — AI Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Summit — NIST CCW

"The rise of Quantum necessitates a transformation in our approach to Cybersecurity. This new approach requires a workforce fluent in AI Quantum.” —Maëva Ghonda

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the Cyber Safe Institute, in partnership with Nagiliti Retained Executive Search and the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE), led by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) within the United States Department of Commerce, is proud to announce that it will host the AI Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Summit and Career Fair on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 during NIST Cybersecurity Career Week (CCW). The theme for this year’s exclusive event is: Navigating the Future of Cybersecurity in the Age of Quantum Computing and AI. To access this special live broadcast online register now here: https://bit.ly/45AXh6o The digital age is at a tipping point. The AI Quantum Cybersecurity Career Fair is a strategic initiative aimed at addressing the pressing need for a robust and future-ready cybersecurity workforce.Maëva Ghonda, AI Quantum Cybersecurity Expert , Author, and Chair of the Quantum AI Institute, ignites the urgency of this initiative with this powerful statement: “The cybersecurity landscape is undergoing a seismic shift. The rise of Quantum Computing necessitates a transformation in our approach to cybersecurity. This new approach requires a cyber workforce fluent in both Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Quantum Computing.”This statement encapsulates the urgent challenge we face in this digital age. Our reliance on technology grows exponentially, and with it, the complexity and audacity of cyberattacks.“We need cyber defenders equipped with the knowledge and skills to adeptly navigate the AI Quantum era. The cybersecurity workforce is our digital first line of defense. It is the bedrock of our national security,” added Maëva Ghonda. “The cyber risks we face today are more sophisticated and pervasive than ever before. Adversaries relentlessly test the boundaries of our defenses.”This groundbreaking program will serve as a pivotal launchpad for this new era of cybersecurity preparedness. This timely and essential initiative convenes cybersecurity experts, industry leaders, and aspiring professionals to explore cutting-edge trends, share best practices, and forge invaluable connections.A Gathering of the MindsThe AI Quantum Cybersecurity Career Fair boasts a stellar lineup of visionaries and thought leaders, including cybersecurity luminaries and quantum computing experts. These esteemed leaders will share their insights, ignite discussions, and inspire attendees to become architects of a secure digital future.Featured Speakers:Maëva Ghonda, AI Quantum Cybersecurity Expert, Author, and Chair of the Quantum AI InstituteDavina Pruitt-Mentle, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), U.S. Department of Commerce, NICE Program Lead for Academic EngagementJohanna Sepúlveda, Airbus Defense and Space (EADSF), Senior Expert Quantum-Secured Communications, Technical Domain Manager, Quantum TechnologiesJamie VanDodick, IBM (NYSE: IBM), Director, AI Ethics and Governance, IBM AI Ethics BoardOki Mek, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Federal Civilian SectorDaniel Cuthbert, Santander (NYSE: SAN), Global Head of Cyber Security ResearchSteve G. Fridakis, Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Oracle HealthJai Singh Arun, IBM (NYSE: IBM), Global Head of Product Management and Go-To-Market Strategy, IBM Quantum Safe (Post-Quantum Cryptography) Software and ServicesJoel Waugh, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), Vice President of Cybersecurity and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)This event promises to be a landmark occasion, igniting a new era of collaboration and innovation in the face of the AI Quantum frontier. Mark your calendars and join us in shaping the secure future of our digital world! Register today here: https://bit.ly/45AXh6o About NICE at NISTThe National Initiative for Cybersecurity Careers and Standards (NICE) is an effort to advance cybersecurity education and workforce development led by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) within the U.S. Department of Commerce. The mission of NICE is to energize, promote, and coordinate a robust community working together to advance an integrated ecosystem of cybersecurity education, training, and workforce development.About Nagiliti Retained Executive SearchNagiliti Retained Executive Search is a premier search firm dedicated to connecting exceptional cybersecurity talent with leading organizations. Nagiliti works with leading large global enterprises to build high-performing cybersecurity teams.About the Cyber Safe InstituteThe Cyber Safe Institute is a leading provider of cybersecurity education and training, empowering individuals and organizations to understand and manage cyber risks. The Institute offers a wide variety of critical educational resources, including training programs, case studies, webinars, and articles.

