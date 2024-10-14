Commit Announces its New Director of Sales: Alex D'Alfonso Takes the Helm in North America Commit is a leading global tech services company with over 700 innovation experts across multiple disciplines and a presence in Israel, the US, Canada, the UK, and Europe. Specializing in advanced technologies such as Cloud, GenAI, Software, IoT, Big Data, Cyber, Collaboration, and Data center migration projects, Commit is unwavering in its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions.

Commit, a leading global tech services company, proudly announces the appointment of Alex D'Alfonso as the new Director of Sales for North America.

We are excited to welcome Alex to our team. His unique blend of expertise in sales, marketing, and strategic partnerships within the AWS ecosystem will drive growth and innovation in North America.” — Max Nirenberg, Global CRO and Managing Director of Commit North America.

MD, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commit , a leading global tech services company, proudly announces the appointment of Alex D'Alfonso as the new Director of Sales for North America. With a distinguished career marked by successful leadership of both national and global teams, D'Alfonso brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this pivotal role.D’Alfonso is a recognized leader in the industry, known for his ability to develop holistic strategies and manage P&L for strategic programs. He joins Commit after a four-year tenure at Amazon Web Services (AWS), which included leading the partner sales team dedicated to acquiring new business within their startup segment. D’Alfonso has served as a thought leader on the topic of channel sales within the cloud ecosystem, having published multiple articles on the topic. As a manager and founder, he has demonstrated exceptional skills in building and executing comprehensive sales, alliances, and financial plans simultaneously. D’Alfonso’s extensive experience includes leading sales and partnerships teams within large enterprises and SMBs, cultivating strategic partnerships, creating innovative go-to-market strategies, and achieving organizational operational alignment across continents.His expertise in guiding partners and alliances and his strength in sales and partnerships uniquely qualify him to help small and medium-sized organizations grow. Alex’s unwavering commitment to enabling business growth and strategic vision will be invaluable assets to Commit as the company continues to expand its footprint in North America, instilling confidence in our clients and partners about our future success.Founded in Israel, Commit has established itself as a global tech powerhouse specializing in assisting visionaries to achieve success. In 2023, Commit’s North American customer base grew by over 200%, and 2024 is on a similar trajectory.“Ongoing growth of this magnitude requires rigorous processes and a leader at the helm of sales to cultivate scalable and customer-centric practices”, said Max Nirenberg , Global CRO and Managing Director of Commit North America.As Director of Sales for North America, D'Alfonso will be instrumental in leading Commit’s sales initiatives, focusing on driving revenue growth and expanding market presence. He will work closely with the leadership team to develop and implement strategies that align with Commit’s mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions and services to its clients. His expertise in creating and managing high-performing sales teams will be crucial as Commit continues to enhance its offerings and support its clients' success.We are excited to welcome Alex D'Alfonso to our team,” said Nirenberg. “His unique blend of expertise in sales, marketing, and strategic partnerships specifically within the AWS ecosystem will be instrumental in driving the company’s growth and innovation in North America.”About CommitCommit is a leading global tech services company with over 700 innovation experts across multiple disciplines and a presence in Israel, the US, Canada, the UK, and Europe. Specializing in advanced technologies such as Cloud, GenAI, Software, IoT, Big Data, Cyber, Collaboration, and Data center migration projects, Commit is unwavering in its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions. This dedication ensures our clients are always at the forefront of innovation. For more information, please visit www.commit.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.