Do You Hear What I Hear - A Christmas Concert Musical

DES PLAINES, IL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LISA STARR to Direct "Do You Hear What I Hear?" The Concert on December 12, 2024, at Des Plaines TheatreAcclaimed vocalist and musical director Lisa Starr will direct *"Do You Hear What I Hear?” The Concert, a Christmas holiday celebration and family EVENT EXPERIENCE set to take place on December 12, 2024, at the historic Des Plaines Theatre, located at 1476 Miner St, Des Plaines, IL. This festive Christmas event, produced by T Minus 10, LLC, in collaboration with Onesti Entertainment Corporation - OSHOWS.COM, promises to be a touching/fun night of contemporary holiday music, magic, and memories. A night of stars, wonder and lights as Lisa Starr unwraps Executive Producers Daniel LaBelle & Ron Onesti’s gift to the world, their dynamic talent discovery, Miss Alix Natalya Fogarty.Lisa Starr, known for her dynamic performances across various musical genres and her leadership in directing live events, brings her extensive expertise to this concert. With a career that has seen her front numerous Chicagoland bands and share stages with international icons like Lita Ford and Night Ranger, Lisa is well-equipped to guide this show into becoming a must-see holiday event.The concert, produced by Daniel LaBelle, Executive Producer & Creator, alongside Ron Onesti of Onesti Entertainment Corporation-OSHOWS.COM, promises to bring the Christmas spirit to life through a combination of classic and contemporary holiday hits. Audiences will be treated to unforgettable performances, heartwarming melodies, and a celebration of the magic that the wintery Christmas holiday season brings.Lisa Starr’s diverse background in music, vocal coaching, and direction, coupled with her deep-rooted passion for storytelling, will bring a fresh and exhilarating energy to *"Do You Hear What I Hear? The Concert. Lisa has previously directed successful performances, including concerts for charity and notable productions like *Christmas Cheer*.For tickets and more BOX OFFICE information, please visit www.desplainestheatre.com www.desplainestheatre.com or contact ONESTI ENTERTAINMENT directly at (224) 354-2333.Event Details:“Do you hear what i hear?” The ConcertDate: December 12, 2024Location: Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St, Des Plaines, IL 60016Tickets: Available at www.desplainestheatre.com and www.oshows.com Produced By: T Minus 10, LLC | OHARELAND, LLC. & Onesti Entertainment Corporation-OSHOWS.COMCreator & Executive Producer: Daniel LaBelleExecutive Producers: Ron Onesti, Matt Douvikas, Ted Putbress, Matt KiscellusJoin for an unforgettable night of holiday music directed by the talented Lisa Starr---For media inquiries, please contact:Daniel LaBelle & Aaron MuraskasT Minus 10, LLC. | OHARELAND, LLC.Corporate Center1600 Golf Rd #1200Rolling Meadows, IL 60008Email: vegasmandan@gmail.comPhone: (773) 814-8416

