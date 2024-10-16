Alliance Risk Group Unveils New Background Screening Brand: SmartHRCheqs

Most employee screenings skim the surface, often missing red flags that can cost companies hundreds of thousands of dollars. It’s time for a smarter solution. Comprehensive background checks with a US Based Team! Smarter Minds. Smarter Intel. Smarter Hires.

CLIFTON PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance Risk Group, led by CEO and founder Mario Pecoraro, is thrilled to announce the launch of SmartHRCheqs, the innovative rebrand of their background screening team. Fueled by over two decades of experience and passion, Mario and his team are committed to delivering smarter, tech-driven solutions managed by licensed pros, analysts, and compliance experts.The new website, www.smarthrcheqs.com , offers a seamless, user-friendly experience, highlighting the company's commitment to transforming the background screening industry. By prioritizing efficiency and accessibility for its users, Alliance Risk Group’s SmartHRCheqs simplifies complex processes, making it easier for employers to access critical insights. This approach helps streamline the candidate screening process and delivers deeper actionable intelligence, which results in smarter hiring decisions.“This launch is more than a rebrand—it's a leap forward for our clients seeking a partner that ensures compliance, extreme due diligence, and the highest level of technology while providing a 'white glove’ experience,” said Mario Pecoraro. “SmartHRCheqs represents our dedication to smarter, customer-focused, faster, and more secure hiring decisions."About Alliance Risk GroupAlliance Risk Group is a leading provider of Comprehensive Investigations and Legal Support. Specializing in delivering the highest level of actionable intelligence and results across all its business lines. The company is recognized for its compliance-driven approach, advanced technology, and unparalleled customer service, with over 25 years of industry experience. Alliance Risk Group prides itself in its transparent KPIS (Key Performance Indicators), boasting a 14.6% average adverse findings rate, over 90% actionable intelligence, and under 12 hours of claim response and initiation time—critical indicators of its dedication to delivering exceptional results.About Mario PecoraroMario Pecoraro’s journey began with his family’s investigation firm, and he has grown into a national leader in complete investigative and legal support solutions. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and teamwork, Mario is also the author of “Avoiding Costly Hiring Mistakes”, a must-read for HR professionals. His leadership has earned Alliance Risk Group recognition as one of Baker’s Dozen’s Top Pre-Employment Screening Companies for 2023.For more information, visit www.smarthrcheqs.com

