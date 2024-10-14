Global High Pressure Grinding Roller Market to Reach $701.1 Million, Globally, by 2031 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global rise in mining activities, especially for commodities like gold, copper, and iron ore, is driving the demand for high pressure grinding roller, as they provide efficient crushing and grinding solutions that are well-suited for hard rock mining.

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “High Pressure Grinding Roller Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Ferrous Material Processing and Non-Ferrous Material Processing), Application (Diamond Liberation, Base Metal Liberation, Precious Metal Beneficiation, and Pellet Feed Preparation), and End User Industry (Cement and Ore & Mineral Processing): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031”. The global high pressure grinding roller market size was valued at $399 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $701.1 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

HPGR technology is significantly more energy-efficient compared to conventional grinding methods, such as ball mills. As industries strive to reduce operational costs and energy consumption, the demand for energy-efficient solutions like HPGR has risen. Stringent environmental regulations and a growing focus on sustainability are pushing industries to adopt greener technologies. HPGRs reduce energy consumption, water usage, and CO₂ emissions, aligning with global environmental standards. The mining sector is one of the largest consumers of HPGR technology, particularly in the grinding of hard rock ores. Increased demand for precious and industrial metals, such as copper, gold, and iron ore, is driving the expansion of HPGR applications in mining. HPGR offers lower operational costs compared to traditional milling, as it reduces wear on grinding components, requires less maintenance, and has lower energy requirements. This cost efficiency is a key factor driving its adoption in various industries.



Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $399 million Market Size in 2031 $701.1 CAGR 5.8% No. of Pages in Report 275 Segments Covered Type, Application, End User Industry, and Region Drivers Growing demand for high efficiency and low emission grinding solutions Declining ore grades are expected to drive the growth Opportunities Growing use of HPGR in hard rock mining Restraint Frequent maintenance High capital cost of HPGR

Segment Highlights

On the basis of type, the high-pressure grinding roller market is segregated into ferrous material processing and non-ferrous material processing. The non-ferrous material processing segment dominated the market in 2021, and the ferrous material processing segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The surge in penetration of the advanced technologies in high-pressure grinding roller for different industries is driving the growth of the market. The incorporation of the technologies helps in saving the cost and time for operations. In addition, it leads to more accuracy and enhanced customer satisfaction. For instance, in August 2020, ThyssenKrupp introduces new HPGR Pro – the next-generation high-pressure grinding roll with advance features rotating side-plates, controlled mechanical skew, oil lubrication and continuous optimization. Thus, this tends to drive the use of the high-pressure grinding roller. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the market.

On the basis of end user, the ore & mineral processing segment registered highest revenue in the market in 2021, and is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period. Ores output from HPGR are with high ratio of fine particle, and the internal of the ore will have a lot of micro cracks. The micro cracks in the ores made by HPGR significantly improve the ore grinding efficiency, increase the mineral liberation degree, improve the flotation performance, and increase the recovery ratio of final concentrate ores. All such factors are expected to drive the high-pressure grinding roller market growth.

On the basis of end user industry, the high-pressure grinding roller market is divided into cement and ore & mineral processing. The ore and mineral processing segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Demand for high-pressure grinding rollers would be fueled by both the growing trend toward reducing mining costs and the rising demand for such rollers. By crushing and compressing the feed between two parallel, counter-rotating rollers, they are renowned as essential machinery that minimizes particles. The ore and mineral processing are expected to be driven by significant increase in needs and rise in population. This in turn is expected to drive the market growth.

Regional Outlook

By region, the high-pressure grinding roller market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific was the largest contributor to the high-pressure grinding roller market revenue in 2021. However, it is expected to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high-pressure grinding roller market in Asia-Pacific has gained traction in the recent years, owing to ongoing cement and ore and mineral processing development in China, Japan and India. Mineral production in India showcased growth of 7.5% in June 2022, according to latest data of index of Mineral Production of Mining and Quarrying Sector for June 2022. The rapid growth of the manufacturing sector in the region is expected to boost the manufacturing of high-pressure grinding roller in the coming years.

Players: -

ABB

ABBA Roller

AGICO Cement International Engineering Co., Ltd.

Cast Steel Products

Chengdu Leejun Industrial Co., Ltd.

CITIC Limited

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

HOSOKAWA MICRON POWDER SYSTEMS

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG

Maschinenfabrik Köppern GmbH & Co. KG

Metso Outotec Corporation

Schenck Process Holding GmbH

Sinosteel New Materials Co., Ltd.

TAKRAF GmbH

Thyssenkrupp AG

Weir Group PLC

Zenith Mining & Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global high pressure grinding roller market. These players have adopted strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In March 2019 - TAKRAF launched new range high-pressure grinding roller and l displayed a scale model of HPGR at the booth. The new machines can each handle more than 1,000 t/h of cement clinker, with each machine incorporating rolls with a diameter of 1,800 mm and a weight of more than 50 t per roller.

In April 2021 - Weir group won an order to supply equipment such as high-pressure grinding rolls and screens to Swiss based Ferrexpo which is one of the largest exporters of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. Introduction of HPGRs will cut energy consumption by more than 40% compared with traditional mining technologies and will help Ferrexpo to increase output from its operations.

