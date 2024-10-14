Environmental penalties issued for first half of 2024

Clark Washougal 1/08/2024 Joshua Sanders Dangerous waste was stored at a transfer facility for more than 10 days. The facility failed to maintain proper records for shipments of dangerous waste into and out of a 10-day storage area. News release. $25,000 Brittny Goodsell 360-280-3704

San Juan 2/01/2024 Lopez Island Ferry Terminal The Tulalip, a vessel owned by American Construction Co., sank, causing an oil sheen. Investigators determined that the company had not prepared the tug for mooring, allowing it to sink and causing 19-27 gallons of oil to spill from the vessel to Puget Sound. $2,200 Jasmin Adams 360-464-0324

Clark Vancouver 2/13/2024 Kamal Bains The responsible party was late to submit their testing reports that showed whether they were following required corrosion protection measures for their gas station tanks. They also failed to test their spill buckets to make sure spills don’t happen while delivery drivers fuel tanks. $1,200 Brittny Goodsell 360-280-3704

Douglas East Wenatchee 2/22/2024 Jacob and Debbie Ramos Organic materials including brush, leaves, pine needles, and walnut shells were burned in outdoor fires inside an urban growth area on three occasions in February and March 2023. $3,500 Emily Tasaka 509-571-0352

Pierce Tacoma 2/26/2024 Trident Seafoods Corporation During a May 17, 2022, fuel transfer to the Independence, less than a gallon of diesel spilled into the Hylebos Waterway due to a corroded pipe. The company failed to report the leak, and once notified, did not respond in a timely manner. $3,000 Jasmin Adams 360-464-0324

King Seattle 2/27/2024 Coastal Transportation Inc. On Feb. 2, 2023, the Coastal Navigator, a fish tender owned and operated by Coastal Transportation Inc., spilled approximately three gallons of ultra-low sulfur diesel into the Lake Washington Ship Canal during a fuel transfer. News release. $22,000 Jasmin Adams 360-464-0324

Skagit 2/29/2024 Foss Maritime Company On May 31, 2023, the Garth Foss, owned and operated by the Foss Maritime Company, suffered damage, causing about five gallons of hydraulic oil to spill into Fidalgo Bay. Foss didn’t make required notifications the day of the spill. $1,000 Jasmin Adams 360-464-0324

Columbia Dayton 3/18/2024 Jack Miller Ecology inspectors responded to a report from Columbia County Fire District about an unpermitted burn. The fire spread beyond the intended area, burning tires, metal and processed lumber. $3,500 Stephanie May 509-202-5674

Clark Vancouver 4/3/2024 Jim Subers Albina Asphalt failed to designate three waste streams generated at its Vancouver facility. News release. $27,000 Brittny Goodsell 360-280-3704

Clark Vancouver 4/11/2024 Nikole Hinton-Duke, Hinton Services LLC Site discharged multiple gallons of turbid water into Mill Creek over repeated days. $2,000 Brittny Goodsell 360-280-3704

Kittitas Kittitas 4/19/2024 KC and Hannah Woodiwiss Residence A complaint made against KC Woodiwiss for the burning of an approximately 10-foot-long wooden boat in the urban growth area that caused nuisance smoke. The complaint was accompanied by photographic and video evidence. KC Woodiwiss declined to extinguish the fire at the time of the violation. $3,520 Emily Tasaka 509-571-0352

Pend Oreille 5/06/2024 Skookum Creek Road On June 21, 2022, B&H Road Service, LLC disposed of 5-10 gallons of asphalt emulsion in a wet ditch. Pend Oreille Public Works staff reported the spill to Ecology the next day, and both agencies directed B&H to clean up the spill until soil met state standards. B&H failed to clean up the material, so Ecology directed them to hire a contractor to recover oil from the ditch water. $2,600 Jasmin Adams 360-464-0324

Yakima Yakima 5/22/2024 Preet Singh The 3D AM/PM gas station on Yakima Avenue was one year late testing tank equipment to verify it can prevent overfills and contain spills. Both overfills and spill equipment are required by law to be tested every three years. Spill equipment failed testing and was not repaired for over a year. $1,600 Emily Tasaka 509-571-0352

Thurston Olympia 5/28/2024 Graham Gill Pro-Vac LLC’s employees discharged liquid street waste removed from a stormwater facility. $3,000 Brittny Goodsell 360-280-3704

Spokane Deer Park 5/29/2024 Robert H. Greiff Robert H. Greiff irrigated 69 acres of land within Spokane County without authorization and while under a cease and desist order from Ecology. $6,000 Stephanie May 509-202-5674

Pierce Tacoma 5/31/2024 Cargo Ship Navios Orbiter On June 7, 2022, Ecology responded to a spill in Commencement Bay. Spill responders determined the spill of Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO) was from the Navios Orbiter during bunkering. An estimated five gallons of VLSFO spilled through the scuppers to Commencement Bay, which are waters of the state of Washington. $1,000 Jasmin Adams 360-464-0324

Grays Harbor Westport 6/15/2024 Dan Occhipinti The Pacific Seafood-Westport, LLC, facility violated its discharge permit 58 times between May 2022 and December 2023, exceeding permit limits 48 times. The other 10 violations came from failing to conduct required monitoring. News release. $222,000 Brittny Goodsell 360-280-3704

San Juan 6/25/2024 Western shore of San Juan Island On Aug. 13, 2022, the F/V Aleutian Isle sank in the Haro Strait west of San Juan Island, releasing an estimated 1,328 to 1,528 gallons of diesel. The vessel was later raised by a salvage company. News release. $18,000 Jasmin Adams 360-464-0324

Skagit 6/25/2024 Shelter Bay-P/C Lucky Seven From June 6-16, 2023, marina staff observed a sheen around the vessel Lucky Seven, owned by Jeff Norman. The spill was not reported until June 16. An estimated quart of gear oil and one quart of transmission fluid spilled from the vessel to Shelter Bay. $2,400 Jasmin Adams 360-464-0324