Dr. Irene Gladstein Announces Strategic Partnership Between Project Glammers® Family of Companies and Factor Medical

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Irene Gladstein, Pioneer in Regenerative Aesthetic Medicine, Announces Strategic Partnership Between Project Glammers Family of Companies and Factor MedicalDr. Irene Gladstein, a board-certified Oculoplastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, renowned for her innovative contributions to Regenerative Aesthetic Medicine, has announced a strategic partnership between Project GlammersFamily of Companies and Factor Medical, the singular provider of Selphyl PRFM. This partnership marks a significant step forward in advancing aesthetic provider training and delivering optimal patient outcomes through cutting-edge regenerative treatments.Dr. Gladstein's approach to aesthetics seamlessly blends medicine and art, with a focus on achieving natural, patient-specific results. As the Founder of Project GlammersFamily of Companies, she has created a standard of excellence by providing access to both foundational and groundbreaking aesthetic treatments through a nationwide network of highly skilled providers.Over the past 15 years, Dr. Gladstein has significantly influenced the aesthetic industry through her innovative techniques, training programs, and leadership in clinical research. Project Glammers LEAP, her esteemed training center, has produced graduates who are now recognized leaders in the field. Dr. Gladstein's early development of advanced techniques has helped guide manufacturers in obtaining FDA approvals, and her contributions to several Phase 3 clinical trials, white papers, and post-marketing studies have further cemented her role as a pioneer in the industry.A prime example of her commitment to full-face rejuvenation is Restore Contour™, a patent-pending treatment designed to offer a customized, comprehensive approach to facial aesthetics.Speaking on the partnership with Factor Medical, Dr. Gladstein stated:"Selphyl PRFM is a leading modality in regenerative aesthetics, and with Factor Medical being the singular provider of the patented product, I have found their dedication to creating a standard of care for Selphyl PRFM assuring. I am thrilled to announce a strategic partnership between Project GlammersFamily of Companies and Factor Medical. This partnership will accelerate aesthetic provider training of Selphyl PRFM, ensuring patients receive optimal outcomes with a leading regenerative aesthetics product."The partnership focuses on the use of Platelet Rich Fibrin Matrix (PRFM), a cutting-edge regenerative treatment that surpasses traditional Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) bAs Project Glammerscontinues to expand its influence and reach, this partnership exemplifies Dr. Gladstein's ongoing commitment to advancing the field of regenerative aesthetics while maintaining a focus on patient-centered care.For more information, please visit https://projectglammersleap.com/ About Project GlammersFamily of CompaniesProject GlammersFamily of Companies, founded by Dr. Irene Gladstein, is a leading collective in the aesthetics industry, dedicated to providing innovative aesthetic treatments and exceptional patient care nationwide. Through Project Glammers LEAP, the company also serves as a premier training center for aesthetic providers, offering cutting-edge education and hands-on experience in the latest treatments and techniques.

