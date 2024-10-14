MCAA's MASONRY STRONG Podcast Premieres Thursday, October 17th

Host Justin Stengel and MCAA Chairman Dick Dentinger In Park City, UT MASONRY STRONG Podcast Intro Still Animated MASONRY STRONG Podcast Intro

It’s great to begin this new venture for the MCAA’s content opportunities. I enjoyed every conversation, and look forward sharing them with our audience.” — Justin Stengel, MCAA Content Developer

ALGONQUIN, IL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) is thrilled to announce the premiere of the MASONRY STRONG Podcast, with its first episode available on Thursday, October 17th. The first episode will feature a sit down with Jeff Buczkiewicz, MCAA President and CEO. New episodes will be released weekly on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.“Our time in Utah shooting the first set of episodes was not only fun, but very special. It’s great to begin this new venture for the MCAA’s content opportunities. I enjoyed every conversation, and look forward sharing them with our audience,” said Justin Stengel, MCAA’s Content Developer and host of the MASONRY STRONG Podcast.Future episodes will feature genuine conversations with MCAA Chairman (and part of the only father-son duo to do so) Dick Dentinger, Principal at The Vogel Group Stephen Borg, Foreman Development Course Instructors Tom Vacala, Donnie Williams, and Jameel Ervin, Safety Committee Co-Chair Zach Everett, and MCAA Secretary Melonie Leslie.“The MASONRY STRONG Podcast is a heartfelt series of conversations with the people of the industry. Some are fun, some are informative, some are emotional. Our goal with the show is to capture a few casual moments in time with those who keep masonry strong. Having watched the first set of episodes, I think Justin’s charted our course to do just that. I’m excited for the future of the show,” said Dan Kamys, MCAA Director or Content.The MCAA plans to shoot approximately 30 more episodes during the MCAA Annual Convention during the World of Concrete in Las Vegas. Suppliers in the Masonry Alliance Program’s Cornerstone and Platinum tiers will not only be able to provide 30-second commercials to be read during filming, but each will join the MASONRY STRONG Podcast for an episode.About the MASONRY STRONG Podcast: The MASONRY STRONG Podcast is a platform dedicated to exploring the stories and experiences of those in the masonry industry. Listeners will get a dose of the human side of masonry, with insights and inspiration from those who call brick, block, and stone home. The MASONRY STRONG Podcast is available on all major platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.About the MCAA: The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) is the national trade association representing mason contractors. The MCAA is committed to preserving and promoting the masonry industry by providing continuing education, advocating for fair codes and standards, fostering a safe work environment, recruiting future manpower, and marketing the benefits of masonry materials.About The Masonry Alliance Program: For more information on the Masonry Alliance Program which provides industry suppliers unparalleled industry immersion opportunities, please visit masonryalliances.com.

