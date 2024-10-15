STACK Infrastructure implements use of advanced biofuel HVO100 in backup generators at new Oslo data center

STACK is among the first companies in Norway to deploy the environmentally-conscious technology as it continues to evolve sustainability initiatives

OSLO, NORWAY, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced it has successfully implemented the use of the advanced biofuel HVO100 (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) as a standby power source for a new data center on its OSL04 campus in Holtskogen (Oslo), Norway.STACK is committed to reducing, and eventually eliminating, Scope 1 emissions from its data centers, as noted in its recently-published ESG Report. After rigorous testing, HVO100 – the purest form of HVO – is now being utilized in lieu of fossil fuel-based diesel. Advanced biofuels such as HVO are typically made from vegetable oil or used cooking oil and generally produce fewer emissions than regular fuel. Research suggests 1,000 liters of HVO releases 195 kg of carbon dioxide, compared to 3,600 kg for the same amount of regular diesel. HVO100 has also been shown to produce approximately 33% lower levels of fine particles, 9% fewer nitrogen oxides, 30% fewer hydrocarbons, 24% lower carbon monoxide, and lower levels of polyaromatic hydrocarbons than traditional diesel . Lower smoke and soot emissions were also recorded when using HVO.“STACK understands that sustainability is a business imperative that shapes how we design, construct, and operate critical infrastructure in an increasingly digital world,” said John Eland, CEO, STACK EMEA. “To address our Scope 2 emissions, we already utilize 100% renewable energy across our global data center portfolio. Implementing HVO100 aligns with our commitment to reducing our Scope 1 emissions, marking a significant step toward a greener future.”“We are proud to be pioneering green initiatives in Norway,” added Geir Vistung, Manager of STACK’s OSL04 Campus. “Our heat reuse program in Oslo is award-winning, we harvest rainwater to support our cooling systems at several of our data center campuses, and the use of HVO100 is yet another example of industry-leading innovation.”In addition to this latest facility on the OSL04 campus, two more STACK data centers became operational this year in Oslo, increasing STACK's footprint in Norway by another 18MW. STACK’s continued expansion in the Nordics also includes a 72MW campus under development in Copenhagen and an 18MW campus under development in Stockholm. STACK’s EMEA presence spans additional key markets including Milan, Geneva, Zurich, and Frankfurt, with an operational and planned portfolio amounting to more than 1GW across the region.###

