My Haunted Forest: A Spooky Halloween Adventure Near Seattle in Full Swing

Halloween event Haunted Forest in Washington My Haunted Forest Halloween Event 2024

My Haunted Forest, the longest haunted forest of 2024, has proven to be the must-visit Halloween experience of the season.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Haunted Forest , a Halloween event in the Pacific Northwest, is currently open to visitors from Seattle and the surrounding areas. The event, one of the longest haunted forests of 2024, will remain open for a limited time, offering an immersive experience through medieval-themed woods.Located in Vaughn, WA, a short drive from Seattle, My Haunted Forest covers several acres of forest. The event includes newly introduced characters, updated scare elements, and concludes with a pyrotechnic display.My Haunted Forest is currently taking place near Seattle, providing attendees with an expansive setting designed for a Halloween experience. The event includes medieval themes and features a range of scare tactics. It offers a Halloween experience in a forested area located just outside the city, accessible to visitors from the Seattle area.Details About the Haunted ForestMy Haunted Forest operates every Friday and Saturday night through November 1st. Attendees can explore various features, including winding paths, structures, and other elements designed to create a Halloween experience. The 2024 edition offers a detailed and immersive environment for those visiting from Seattle and surrounding regions.New Additions and FeaturesThis year introduces new characters such as jesters and knights, which contribute to the atmosphere. Interactive elements and sensory triggers enhance the overall experience for attendees.Pyrotechnic DisplayEach night concludes with a pyrotechnic display that incorporates lighting and music effects as part of the evening's activities.Event Information and AccessibilityMy Haunted Forest is open to individuals aged 13 to 65, with a focus on accessibility to ensure all guests can participate. Tickets are priced at $30 and are available for purchase online at www.myhauntedforest.com . The event runs every Friday and Saturday from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM through November 1st.

