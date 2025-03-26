Beyond Ride and Solstice Senior Living Partner to Improve Senior Transportation in Tacoma

Beyond Ride Logo Beyond Ride NEMT VAN Vehicle Beyond Ride NEMT VAN Vehicle Another Image

This partnership is designed to address one of the most pressing challenges faced by seniors in Tacoma assisted living facilities.

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Residents of Solstice Senior Living at Point Defiance now have improved access to safe, reliable, and convenient transportation, thanks to a new collaboration with Beyond Ride , a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation in the region. This partnership is designed to address one of the most pressing challenges faced by seniors in Tacoma assisted living facilities —mobility and access to essential services.For many older adults, independent living is about more than just a comfortable home; it’s about staying connected to the community, attending medical appointments, and maintaining an active social life. Through this initiative, Beyond Ride will provide on-demand, scheduled, and wheelchair-accessible transportation services tailored to the unique needs of seniors at Solstice Senior Living at Point Defiance.Addressing a Key Challenge in Tacoma Assisted Living FacilitiesTransportation is often a major concern for seniors and their families. Many residents of Tacoma assisted living facilities may no longer drive or face difficulties navigating traditional public transit options. This can lead to missed medical appointments, limited social interaction, and increased isolation, which can negatively impact overall well-being.Recognizing this issue, Solstice Senior Living at Point Defiance sought a solution that would allow residents to maintain their independence without worrying about transportation logistics. Beyond Ride’s senior-friendly transportation service ensures that residents can access:Doctor’s appointments, physical therapy, and medical treatments.Social gatherings, family visits, and community events.Grocery stores, pharmacies, and other essential errands.Religious services, entertainment, and cultural outings.This initiative aligns with Solstice’s mission to provide seniors with a vibrant, engaging, and worry-free living experience while enhancing their independence.Providing a Safer and More Comfortable Transportation AlternativeSafety and comfort are top priorities for seniors and their families when it comes to transportation. Unlike traditional rideshare or taxi services, Beyond Ride specializes in senior care, offering door-to-door assistance, wheelchair-accessible vehicles, and trained drivers who understand the unique mobility needs of older adults.Each trip is designed to be:Reliable: Seniors can schedule rides in advance, ensuring they arrive at their destination on time.Accessible: Vehicles are equipped to accommodate mobility aids, including wheelchairs and walkers.Personalized: Drivers provide assistance from pick-up to drop-off, ensuring a smooth and stress-free experience.For seniors at Solstice Senior Living at Point Defiance, this collaboration means they no longer have to rely on family members or unpredictable transportation options to attend medical appointments or social outings. Instead, they have access to a professional and dedicated service tailored to their needs.Enhancing the Senior Living Experience in TacomaLocated on 28 acres of scenic land in Tacoma, Solstice Senior Living at Point Defiance provides a picturesque and community-oriented environment where seniors can enjoy an active, independent lifestyle with access to essential services. The community features:Spacious apartments with kitchenettes.Restaurant-style dining with chef-prepared meals.Fitness centers, walking trails, and landscaped gardens.Social activities, group outings, and wellness programs.The new Beyond Ride partnership seamlessly integrates into the Solstice Vibrant LifeProgram, which encourages seniors to remain socially engaged, physically active, and mentally stimulated. By removing transportation barriers, this initiative makes it easier for residents to explore new hobbies, stay involved in the community, and continue living fulfilling lives.Supporting Families and CaregiversBeyond Ride’s collaboration with Solstice Senior Living doesn’t just benefit residents—it also provides peace of mind for families and caregivers who may struggle to coordinate transportation for their loved ones. Many families worry about the safety and reliability of external transportation services, especially for seniors with medical conditions or mobility challenges.With Beyond Ride, families can be assured that their loved ones are:Traveling safely with trained professionals.Receiving hands-on assistance when needed.Maintaining independence without compromising security.For caregivers, this partnership reduces stress and logistical challenges, allowing them to focus on quality time with their loved ones rather than managing transportation concerns.A Step Forward for Tacoma Assisted Living FacilitiesAs the senior population continues to grow, partnerships like this set a precedent for how Tacoma assisted living facilities can enhance resident experiences through innovative support services. By combining Solstice’s dedication to independent senior living with Beyond Ride’s expertise in senior-friendly transportation, this initiative represents a forward-thinking approach to elder care and mobility solutions.This collaboration is expected to positively impact resident well-being, social engagement, and overall quality of life in Tacoma’s senior community. It highlights the importance of integrated services that promote independence, safety, and accessibility for seniors.Learn MoreFor more information about Solstice Senior Living at Point Defiance, visit SolsticeSeniorLivingPointDefiance.com.To learn more about Beyond Ride’s senior transportation services , visit BeyondRide.com.

How Solstice Senior Living & Beyond Ride Are Transforming Senior Mobility in Tacoma | WA News

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.