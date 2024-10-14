Infolob Solutions India Private Limited Wins 2024 APAC Oracle Solution Innovation Award: Driving Business Insights

Oracle Partner Award INFOLOB GLOBAL, INC.

Oracle Recognizes Infolob’s ability to develop and deliver pioneering solutions through partnering with Oracle.

Oracle today announced that Infolob Solutions India Private Limited (Infolob) is a winner in the 2024 Oracle Partner Awards – APAC Oracle Solution Innovation Award: Driving Business Insights. This award highlights partners that produced thought-leadership-level solutions that empower Oracle customers to meet their business goals and challenges through the partner's innovative solution. Partners considered for this award have developed solutions that integrate multiple Oracle technologies and products and/or have integrated a third-party Oracle technology partner into their solution.Infolob is an award-winning member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork, delivering Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services including Oracle Exadata as well as Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite managed services. By collaborating with Oracle, Infolob's strong talent pool has gained OCI expertise with more than 800 certifications and is committed to customer success by delivering innovative cloud solutions on OCI. Infolob has invested in data and analytics training with technical and domain expertise to deliver business insights using Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Data Integration and Oracle Analytics Cloud. Infolob successfully migrated a customer's data lake from a competitive cloud to OCI to enhance the operational efficiency and performance, delivering actionable business insights."I'm overjoyed that Team Infolob has been recognized with the 2024 Oracle Partner Awards, which is a testament to our enduring partnership and collaborative innovation that facilitate cloud transformation for our customers. By combining OCI with Infolob's expertise, we enable businesses to prosper in the digital age. Infolob is thankful to Oracle for their continued support, enabling us to achieve this accolade. Infolob and Oracle will continue to support companies in various sectors by offering our customers next-generation solutions such as AI and machine learning on OCI," Satyendra Pasalapudi, Managing Director, Infolob Solutions India Pvt LtdFor additional information on the Oracle 2024 Partner Awards, please visit: https://www.oracle.com/partner/awards/ About Infolob Solutions India Pvt. LtdINFOLOB Global, Inc.( https://www.infolob.com/ ) is a prosperous information technology consulting organization dedicated to customer satisfaction via flawless digital transformation and admirable managed services. Founded in 2009 as a certified small business and MBE specializing in Oracle technologies — INFOLOB today is a renowned and end-to-end business technology and apps consultancy with establishments in Dallas, TX (US), Dubai (UAE), Doha (Qatar), Saudi, Singapore, and Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi (India).While building a world-class Oracle practice the INFOLOB leadership team has created a powerhouse next-gen digital technology company in the areas of Cloud, Database, Fusion Apps, Data & Analytics, and DevOps. Infolob's 500+ highly skilled IT talent pool is serving global enterprises right this moment.About Oracle PartnerNetworkOracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

